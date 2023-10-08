US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 6: Where is Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 6. In Week 6, Georgia dominated Kentucky in a spirited 51-13 win over the Wildcats.
Georgia is the SEC’s lone remaining undefeated team. 10 undefeated teams remain in Power Five conferences.
Week 6 action featured Oklahoma earning a last-minute win over Texas in the Red River Showdown. The Sooners are the final undefeated team in the Big 12.
Alabama won a narrow game over Texas A&M. Louisville continues its hot start to the season with a big win over Notre Dame.
Miami lost in the final seconds after fumbling the ball and blowing a tackle attempt against Georgia Tech. UCLA defeated Washington State in a Pac-12 clash. USC survived in overtime against Arizona. The Trojans’ defense does not look good.
Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
6-0
1,597 (61)
–
2
6-0
1,512 (0)
–
3
5-0
1,443 (2)
–
4
Florida State
5-0
1,411
+1
5
5-0
1,300
+1
6
Washington
5-0
1,246 (1)
+2
7
5-0
1,200
+5
8
5-0
1,168
+1
9
6-0
1,121
-2
10
5-1
1,025
–
11
5-1
982
-7
12
5-0
912
+1
13
5-1
762
+2
14
Oregon Sate
5-1
713
+2
15
Louisville
6-0
651
+10
16
Utah
4-1
600
+3
17
4-1
587
+1
18
Duke
4-1
451
+3
19
Washington State
4-1
370
-5
20
4-2
355
+3
21
5-2
324
-10
22
UCLA
4-1
276
+8
23
Kentucky
5-1
159
-3
24
5-1
120
+10
25
5-1
78
-3
Schools dropped out:
No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State
Others receiving votes:
Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.