US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 6: Where is Georgia?

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 6. In Week 6, Georgia dominated Kentucky in a spirited 51-13 win over the Wildcats.

Georgia is the SEC’s lone remaining undefeated team. 10 undefeated teams remain in Power Five conferences.

Week 6 action featured Oklahoma earning a last-minute win over Texas in the Red River Showdown. The Sooners are the final undefeated team in the Big 12.

Alabama won a narrow game over Texas A&M. Louisville continues its hot start to the season with a big win over Notre Dame.

Miami lost in the final seconds after fumbling the ball and blowing a tackle attempt against Georgia Tech. UCLA defeated Washington State in a Pac-12 clash. USC survived in overtime against Arizona. The Trojans’ defense does not look good.

Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State

Others receiving votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

