US LBM Coaches Poll released: where is Georgia?

The US LBM Coaches Poll has been released following college football’s Week 1.

Georgia, the poll’s preseason No. 1, defeated UT Martin 48-7 after getting off to a slow start.

Week 1 featured Duke’s crazy 28-7 upset over the Clemson Tigers. Clemson, who was the No. 9 team in the preseason poll, could not execute in the red zone and allowed a bunch of rushing yards to Duke.

Additionally, Florida State knocked off LSU in Orlando, Florida. Quarterback Jordan Travis powered the Seminoles past LSU in the second half with 31 straight unanswered points.

25. Colorado

24. Duke

23. Texas A&M

22. Tulane

21. Clemson

20. Ole Miss

19. Wisconsin

18. Oregon State

17. Oklahoma

16. North Carolina

15. Kansas State

14. LSU

13. Oregon

12. Utah

11. Notre Dame

Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll?

Texas

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 12

Week 1: Texas 37, Rice 10

Texas knocked off Rice in Week 1, but all eyes will be on the Longhorns as they face Alabama in Week 2.

(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 10

Week 1: Tennessee 49, Virginia 13

Tennessee’s offense picked up where it left off last season. The Volunteers looked explosive against a Power Five opponent in Virginia. Quarterback Joe Milton should be in for a big season. Tennessee’s defense holding Virginia to 13 points is a good sign for the Volunteers.

Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 11

Week 1: Washington 56, Boise State 19

Washington is rising up the college football rankings after a massive win over Boise State. Boise State is usually competitive with top teams, so it shows that quarterback Michael Penix and the Huskies have a lot of potential this season.

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 7

Week 1: Penn State 38, West Virginia 15

Penn State knocked off a Power Five opponent in Week 1. The Nittany Lions have a strong defense and should be in contention for a Big Ten title.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 6

Week 1: USC 66, Nevada 14

USC is looking strong and is already 2-0. The Trojans have some defensive concerns, but good luck stopping superstar quarterback Caleb Williams.

Florida State

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 8

Week 1: Florida State 45, LSU 24

Florida State had college football’s top performance of Week 1. The Seminoles dominated LSU with 31 straight points in the second half. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and the Seminoles’ elite receivers are going to be a problem for the ACC.

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 4

Week 1: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Ohio State’s low scoring game against Indiana is a cause for some concern. The Buckeyes have loads of talent and this game could end up as a poor season opener that does not mean much later in the year.

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 3

Week 1: Alabama 56, Middle Tennessee 7

Alabama faces a challenge next week at home against Texas. The Longhorns gave Alabama all it could handle in 2022. Alabama dominated Middle Tennessee behind a big day from starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe looked good as a passer and as a rusher.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 2

Week 1: Michigan 30, ECU 3

Michigan dominated ECU in Week 1. The Wolverines are expected to be a College Football Playoff contender again in 2023, but we won’t know much about Michigan until they play Nebraska in Week 5.

Georgia

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Coaches poll preseason ranking: No. 1

Week 1: Georgia 48, UT Martin 7

Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the coaches poll. The Bulldogs started slowly, but looked great defensively against a weak opponent. Georgia’s starting quarterback Carson Beck is still finding his footing. The back-to-back defending national champions’ first real challenge comes in Week 3 against South Carolina.

