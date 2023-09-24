US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 4: UGA remains No. 1

The Georgia Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after earning a 49-21 win over the UAB Blazers.

Georgia football is now 4-0. The Bulldogs are still looking to put together a complete performance. Georgia’s next game will be on Sept. 30 at Auburn.

Week 4 featured numerous games between some of the top college football teams. Florida State won in overtime on the road at Clemson. Alabama overpowered Ole Miss at home.

Ohio State utilized a last second rushing touchdown to defeat Notre Dame. Washington State topped Oregon State in a Pac-12 clash. LSU narrowly won over Arkansas. Quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon demolished coach Deion Sanders and Colorado.

25. Kansas State

24. Kansas

23. Florida

22. Missouri

21. Oregon State

20. Ole Miss

19. Tennessee

18. Miami

17. Washington State

16. Duke

15. North Carolina

14. Oklahoma

13. Notre Dame

12. LSU

11. Alabama

Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll?

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 4: Georgia 49, UAB 21



Georgia is still looking to put together a complete performance. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck scored four total touchdowns in Georgia’s 49-21 home win over UAB. The Bulldogs finally hit the road in Week 4 to play Auburn.

Michigan Wolverines

Week 4: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7



Michigan defeated their first Power Five opponent of the season in Rutgers, who was a sneaky 3-0 team with wins over Northwestern and Virginia Tech. Michigan continues to be the team to beat in the Big Ten.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 4: Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14



Ohio State earned a massive road win at Notre Dame in Week 4. The Buckeyes scored a touchdown with one second left against a 10-man Notre Dame defense to beat the Fighting Irish.

Week 4: Florida State 31, Clemson 24 (overtime)



The Seminoles are the team to beat in the ACC after knocking off Clemson on the road. Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman already has six touchdowns this year including his clutch overtime touchdown catch against Clemson.

Texas Longhorns

Week 4: Texas 38, Baylor 6



Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns handled Baylor on the road to open up Big 12 play.

USC Trojans

Week 4: USC 42, Arizona State 28



Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren’t expected to be tested against an Arizona State team that lost 29-0 at home against Fresno State the previous week. Arizona State challenged USC well into the fourth quarter. Tackling remains an issue for the USC defense.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 4: Penn State 31, Iowa 0

Where in the world is the Iowa offense? The Hawkeyes are setting football back in time with offensive displays like this. Credit the stout Penn State defense for holding Iowa to a shocking 76 total yards.

Penn State is looking like they can compete with Michigan and Ohio State this year.

Week 4: Washington 59, California 32



Ignore the final score of this one. Washington opened up a 45-12 first half lead against California before giving up some more points in the second half. The Huskies deservedly received a first-place in the coaches poll.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix has looked as sharp as any player in the country. The Huskies are the most underrated team in the coaches poll.

Week 4: Oregon 42, Colorado 6

Colorado was a fun story to start the season, but Oregon set the Buffaloes, who went 1-11 last season, back to reality. Quarterback Bo Nix and the Ducks are contenders in the Pac-12, which is looking like an elite conference right now.

Week 4: Utah 14, UCLA 7

Utah’s physical defense absolutely dominated UCLA. The Utes had a pick-six and showed some offensive limitations. Utah could get back star quarterback Cam Rising soon, which would be a massive boost for the Utes.

