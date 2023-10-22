US LBM Coaches poll released after Week 8: Where is Georgia?

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to be the nation’s top-ranked team in the US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 8. Georgia faces the Florida Gators, who are considered the No. 26 team (received the most votes of any nonranked team), in Jacksonville, Florida, in Week 9.

Week 8 of the college football season featured Ohio State winning a defensive showdown in the Big Ten against Penn State. Alabama scored 27 unanswered points to topple Tennessee at home. Michigan won yet another blowout against Michigan State.

Both Texas and Oklahoma survived in narrow Big 12 victories that came down to the final moments of the game. UNC lost in a stunning home defeat to Virginia. Washington won an ugly 15-7 game against Arizona State. USC fell to a motivated Utah team to end the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes.

25. James Madison

24. UCLA

23. Tulane

22. USC

21. Duke

20. Tennessee

19. Air Force

18. Louisville

17. North Carolina

16. Missouri

15. LSU

14. Notre Dame

13. Utah

12. Oregon State

11. Ole Miss

Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll and the remainder of the top 25?

Penn State Nittany Lions

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Ohio State 20, Penn State 12

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looked out of sync with his wide receivers on the road at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions failed to establish the run, but their defense is the real deal.

Oregon Ducks

The Register Guard

Week 8: Oregon 38, Washington State 24

The Oregon Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix remain contenders in the Pac-12. Oregon needs some help to make the College Football Playoff, but don’t forget about the Ducks. Nix and the Oregon offense racked up over 500 total yards against Washington State.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Alabama 34, Tennessee 20



The Alabama Crimson Tide made adjustments after falling behind 13-0. Alabama’s big third quarter kept the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Alabama has a bye week in Week 9 before hosting LSU on Nov. 4. The Alabama-LSU game will, in all likelihood, decide who in the SEC West makes the SEC championship game.

Texas Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman

Week 8: Texas 31, Houston 24

Texas needed a fourth down stop to finally clinch a win over a pesky Houston team. The headline news from Texas’ win is that star Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game with a right shoulder injury.

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Oklahoma 31, UCF 29

Oklahoma prevailed over UCF in a Big 12 clash. The Sooners needed a two-point conversion stop and a failed UCF onside kick attempt in order to move to 7-0. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a UCF transfer, threw for 253 passing yards and three touchdowns against his former team.

Washington Huskies

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Week 8: Washington 15, Arizona State 7

Washington looked sluggish offensively for the first time all season. Star quarterback Michael Penix threw for 275 passing yards on 42 attempts along with a pair of interceptions. The Huskies did not find the end zone against Arizona State, but their defense played very well. Washington managed just 13 rushing yards.

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Florida State 38, Duke 20

The Duke-Florida State game was closer than the final score indicated. The Seminoles spotted Duke a 10-0 lead and allowed over 150 rushing yards to the Blue Devils. The momentum of the game changed after Duke quarterback Riley Leonard exited the contest with an injury. Florida State is the ACC’s final undefeated team after UNC lost to Virginia.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Ohio State 20, Penn State 12

Ohio State won a defensive battle at home against Penn State thanks to a monster performance from star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison Jr. finished with 11 receptions for 162 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Ohio State defense locked up the Penn State offense, holding the Nittany Lions to only 49 rushing yards. Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord was inconsistent passing and needs to improve Ohio State to beat Michigan later in the year.

Michigan Wolverines

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Michigan 49, Michigan State 0

Michigan continues to cruise through the Big Ten. The Wolverines don’t have a close game yet and likely won’t be challenged until they face Penn State.

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Week 8: bye week

Georgia had its bye week ahead of the Georgia-Florida game. The Bulldogs are regrouping after star tight end Brock Bowers underwent ankle surgery shortly after the Vanderbilt game.

