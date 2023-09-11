US LBM Coaches Poll released: UGA gains first place votes after Week 2

The US LBM Coaches Poll has been released following college football’s Week 2.

Georgia, remains the poll’s No. 1 team, after dominating Ball State 45-3 in Week 2.

Week 2 featured Texas’ 34-24 road win over Alabama. The Longhorns went up four spots in the rankings. Alabama fell seven slots after the Crimson Tide’s first home loss since 2019.

Colorado continues to climb up the rankings after defeating Nebraska at home. Miami beat Texas A&M in one of Week 2’s top wins.

25. UCLA

24. Iowa

23. Miami

22. Clemson

21. Colorado

20. Duke

19. Ole Miss

18. North Carolina

17. Oregon State

16. Oklahoma

15. Kansas State

14. LSU

13. Oregon

12. Utah

11. Notre Dame

Who are the top 10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll?

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 3

Week 2: Texas 34, Alabama 24

Alabama saw its home winning streak get snapped against a talented Texas team. The Crimson Tide showed some defensive issues in the second half of the defeat. Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe looked uncomfortable as a passer against the Longhorns and frequently left the pocket.

Get more Alabama news, analysis, and opinions on Roll Tide Wire

Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 9

Week 2: Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13

Tennessee stays put at No. 9. The Volunteers wore some of the ugliest jerseys college football has ever seen in Week 2. They did not play particularly well against Austin Peay. The Volunteers face a test in Week 3 at Florida.

Get more Tennessee news, analysis, and opinions on Vols Wire

Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 8

Week 2: Washington 43, Tulsa 10

Washington cruised in Week 2 against Tulsa after beating Boise State last week. Washington quarterback Michael Penix threw for over 400 yards in the win.

Penn State

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 7

Week 2: Penn State 63, Delaware 7

Penn State toppled Delaware behind a big performance from running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton. The Nittany Lions ran for over 300 yards on Delaware.

Nittany Lions Wire

Texas

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 10

Week 2: Texas 34, Alabama 24

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers tore up the Alabama defense as the Longhorns won on the road. Georgia transfer receiver Adonai Mitchell had a monster game in Texas’ win.

Longhorns Wire

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 6

Week 2: USC 56, Stanford 10

Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans are putting up massive numbers and are 3-0. Williams powered the Trojans to 49 first half points.

Get more USC news, analysis, and opinions on Trojans Wire

The Columbus Dispatch

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 4

Week 2: Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7

Ohio State stays put after Week 2. Florida State jumps the Buckeyes after Ohio State looked solid, but not spectacular against Youngstown State. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished with 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Get more Ohio State news, analysis, and opinions on Buckeyes Wire

Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 5

Week 2: Florida State 66, Southern Miss 13

Florida State took care of business against Southern Miss in Week 2. The Seminoles open ACC play on the road at Boston College in Week 3. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis continues his strong play.

Michigan

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 2

Week 2: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Michigan is the only team outside Georgia to have a first place vote in the Coaches poll. The Wolverines are expected to be a College Football Playoff contender again in 2023, but we won’t know much about Michigan until they play Nebraska in Week 5.

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions on Wolverines Wire

Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Coaches poll ranking: No. 1

Week 2: Georgia 45, Ball State 3

[lawrence-related id=91870]

Georgia overwhelmed Ball State in the second quarter. The defending back-too-back champions finally face a Power Five opponent in Week 3 as Georgia hosts South Carolina. Georgia has 64 out of 65 first place votes in the Coaches poll.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire