US LBM Coaches Poll: Michigan up, Ohio State down in college football rankings
USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg breaks down this week's US LBM Coaches Poll and the future of Ryan Day Ohio State.
USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg breaks down this week's US LBM Coaches Poll and the future of Ryan Day Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
The Steelers haven't had 400 offensive yards since 2020, when Ben Roethlisberger was leading the team.
Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones after an ugly first half against the Giants.
Baylor went 12-2 and won the Big 12 championship in 2021 but has struggled mightily over the past two seasons.
The Eagles have the best record in football. Can the Bills give them a serious challenge?
Teamer won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Indiana went a combined 9-27 (3-24 Big Ten) over the past three seasons.
The bicycle kick was great, but the celebration might have been better.
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.
Stoops is the winningest coach in Kentucky history.
Eight teams still have a realistic shot to make the College Football Playoff.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
When Auburn had Alabama on the ropes late Saturday night, a hero emerged from the fray and ended the game with an all-time Iron Bowl moment. The name's Bond. Isaiah Bond.