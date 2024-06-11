US internationals to play for City

City head to the United States this summer to prepare for another tilt at trophies in the 2024/25 season.

We’ll travel to four major sporting and cultural hubs in July and August and face a fellow European giant in each.

We begin with a clash at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina against Celtic on Tuesday 23 July before facing AC Milan at the Yankee Stadium in New York on Saturday 27 July.

Our third match is against FC Barcelona in Orlando on Wednesday 31 July before we complete the trip in a meeting with Chelsea in Ohio on Saturday 3 August.

It’s our fourth trip to the US under Pep Guardiola, having been there in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

In that time, the Blues have played eight games Stateside, winning five times and losing three in front of more than 550,000 fans.

Our ever-growing fan base in North America will now have a chance to see our Premier League champions in action again, but that’s not the only link between our Club and the US.

Over the years, there have been plenty of famous Americans to have plied their trade in Manchester.

Here we take a look at the players who have worn the stars and stripes as well as the sky blue in both men’s and women’s football.

Claudio Reyna

The energetic, tough tackling midfielder is one of the most capped players in USMNT history, having played 112 times for his nation.

He came to City as a 30-year-old with significant experience in Europe and stayed for four seasons.

He played 31 times in a solid first campaign but saw his impact limited in following years through injury.

A further 56 appearances followed across those seasons before he returned to the US with New York Red Bulls in 2007.

Gerry Baker

Born in New York to an English father and Scottish mother, Baker moved back to the UK early in his life and was raised in Scotland.

He played for City for two seasons, scoring nine goals in 24 games in 1960/61 and five goals in 15 matches in 1961/62.

However, it wasn't until much later in his career that he gained international recognition with the US, playing seven times in 1968 and 1969.

Steffen signed for City in December 2018, but it wasn't until the summer of 2020 that he finally joined up with Pep Guardiola's squad.

The goalkeeper played 21 times in two seasons as backup to Ederson, with the bulk of his games coming in the FA Cup.

The 2022 summer saw him move to Middlesbrough on loan before he left permanently for Colorado Rapids in January 2024.

The 29-year-old has played 29 times for the United States men's national team.

Sam Mewis

Mewis arrived at City ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The postponed 2019/20 FA Cup was completed during that campaign too, giving Mewis the chance to score at Wembley and win some silverware early in her City stay.

The midfielder enjoyed an exceptional season at the Joie Stadium, scoring 14 goals in 29 games across all competitions.

After being named in the Team of the Year, she returned to the US to play for North Carolina Courage.

The 31-year-old announced her retirement from the game earlier this year due to a long term knee issue.

She is one of the most decorated USWNT players of all-time, picking up 83 caps and winning the World Cup in 2019.

DaMarcus Beasley

Winger Beasley joined City on loan from PSV Eindhoven in 2006 to play under Stuart Pearce.

He scored four goals in 22 matches for City during his only season in Manchester before heading on to Rangers.

Beasley ended his career in 2019 with 126 caps for the USMNT. Only six men have ever represented the country more.

Abby Dahlkemper

Dahlkemper joined City in January 2021 and played 13 times before moving to Houston Dash in her homeland that same summer.

The 31-year-old has been part of the USWNT setup for the best part of a decade, playing 84 times for her country in total.

Rose Lavelle

As with Mewis, Lavelle arrived in August 2020 and played in the FA Cup final that November to earn silverware early on.

The midfielder played 26 times in her only season at the Joie Stadium, scoring five goals, before joining OL Reign the next summer.

The 29-year-old is another legend of the USWNT, playing 100 times and scoring 24 goals for her country so far.

Carli Lloyd

One of the biggest names in women's sport in the United States, Lloyd's loan move to City was a major coup.

She played 12 times and scored three goals for City, including one in a successful FA Cup final, and left with nothing but positive words about her time at the Club.

Lloyd retired in 2021 after 316 international caps and 134 goals. That left her second in terms of appearances and third for goals scored in USWNT history.