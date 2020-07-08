US host cities for 2026 World Cup move to next stage with FIFA

US host cities for the 2026 World Cup have met with FIFA as 17 potential host cities needs to be whittle down to 10.

FIFA have held workshops with all host cities for the first-ever 48-team World Cup tournament, with three host cities from each of Canada and Mexico previously meeting with world soccer’s governing body.

As a reminder, 80 games will be played at the 2026 World Cup with 60 games scheduled to be played in the USA and 10 in each of Canada and Mexico.

The latest workshop was to make sure all of the host cities bids were on track and the next step is for individual meetings with each potential host city as the host cities will be named in 2021.

This also suggests that any reemergence of Vancouver and Chicago as host cities is well and truly over as FIFA moves to the next stage of selecting host cities for the tournament.

Here’s more from FIFA:

Confirming the high level of interest sparked by the FIFA World Cup across the three host nations, today’s interactive online workshop gathered all 17 candidate host cities from the USA and followed on from meetings with all Mexican and Canadian candidate host cities held earlier this year in Mexico City and Toronto, respectively.

Representatives from the following 23 candidate host cities attended the workshops:

Canada

Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto

Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

USA

Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington DC.

So, the show goes on as the World Cup in six years time will be one of the biggest, and greatest, sporting events the world has ever seen.

Previously at ProSoccerTalk we’ve ranked where the 17 US cities lie in terms of how likely they are to become officials hosts.

Here’s a reminder of that list, and feel free to reveal your own rankings in the comments below. Remember, only 10 US cities will become hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

Ranking potential 2026 World Cup venues

Host cities

1. New York/New Jersey

2. Los Angeles (Rose Bowl Stadium or new Inglewood NFL stadium)

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Miami

5. Seattle

6. Atlanta

7. San Francisco/Bay Area

8. Dallas

9. Boston

10. Denver

Missing out

11. Kansas City

12. Philadelphia

13. Houston

14. Nashville

15. Orlando

16. Baltimore

17. Cincinnati

