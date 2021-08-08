US hits 50% vaccine milestone, other COVID headlines
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy says he disagrees with GOP governors in Florida and Texas who are blocking mask mandates even as COVID-19 cases spike higher.
Is this the worst piece of sportsmanship in Olympic history - or just a serious lack of hand/eye coordination?
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
This was frightening.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
David Smith dissects the analytics and trends important to today's Go Bowling at the Glen Cup race.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Ciryl Gane is now a UFC (interim) champion. The Frenchman became the first French UFC champion after he defeated Derrick Lewis by way of TKO in the third round of the UFC 265 main event. The fight was all Gane (no pun intended). The interim heavyweight champ outlanded Lewis in significant strikes 26 to three in the first round, 23 to five in the second round and 49 to eight in the third. Lewis was reluctant in terms of his output and took his time waiting for the perfect shot. In the meantime, G
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Horses bucked off their riders, refused to jump fences, and generally caused mischief during Friday's modern pentathlon.
The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
Tareg Hamedi left the mat in tears after learning of the judges' decision that he followed through fully, which is against the rules.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.