U.S. has 2 shots at first men's Olympics boxing gold since 2004

The United States has an illustrious history in men's Olympic boxing, with names like Cassius Clay, Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Oscar de La Hoya launching themselves into stardom with Olympic gold.

But those days are long in the past. The last men's American boxing gold arrived in 2004 in Athens, courtesy of light heavyweight Andre Ward. Since then, Americans have claimed just three medals of any color with Deontay Wilder’s bronze in 2008 and Nico Hernandez’s bronze and Shakur Stevenson’s silver in 2016.

Keyshawn Davis joins Richard Torrez Jr. in gold-medal round

That can all change this weekend.

Featherweight Duke Ragan has already secured a silver medal after advancing to the final won by Russia's Albert Batyrgaziev in a split decision. The U.S. has two more shots at gold after lightweight Keyshawn Davis and super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. each won their semifinal matches.

Davis defeated Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov by unanimous decision on Friday in a hotly contested match that saw both fighters trade late blows after the bell in the second round. Bachkov won that second round on judges' scorecards, but Davis led in the first and third to secure the victory. He'll advance to face Cuba's Andy Cruz for the gold medal on Sunday.

Keyshawn Davis won a hotly contested semifinal on Friday to join super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. in the gold-medal round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Torrez Jr. advanced after defeating Kazakhstan's Kamshybek Kunkabayev via injury stoppage in the third round on Wednesday. He opened up a gash on Kunkabayev's nose that prompted the referee to stop the fight. An underdog, Torrez Jr. was leading every round on every scorecard when the fight was called.

He advances to face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov for super heavyweight gold, also on Sunday.

Regardless of the outcome of either fight, the U.S. has secured its best Olympic boxing performance since Ward won gold in 2004. At worst, three American men will come home from Tokyo with silver medals. Davis and Torrez Jr. would surely prefer to turn two of those silvers gold.

