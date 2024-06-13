US grab morale-boosting 1-1 draw with Brazil in Copa warm-up

Brazil's Savinho (R) tries to stop the United States' Antonee Robinson (L) during an international friendly match between US and Brazil at Camping World Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Stephen M. Dowell/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Copa América hosts the US snatched a surprise 1-1 draw with mighty Brazil in a friendly warm-up the week before the start of the tournament.

In front of over 60,000 spectators in Orlando, Christian Pulisic (26th minute) equalized after Rodrygo (17th) of Champions League winners Real Madrid had put the Brazilians ahead.

Gregg Berhalter's much-criticized side take on Bolivia in the Copa América opener on June 23. Brazil start a day later against Costa Rica.

The tournament opens next Thursday with a match between world and defending Copa champions Argentina and Canada in Atlanta.

The final will take place on July 14 in Miami. Six teams from North and Central America are also taking part in this edition of the South American championship.