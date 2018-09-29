'This Is Us' glitch a reminder that Immaculate Reception was blacked out in Pittsburgh

Franco Harris (32) made one of the most famous plays in NFL history in the 1972 playoffs. (AP)

In the grand scheme of things, it was a minor error in a critically acclaimed show. But Pittsburgh fans of a certain age caught the issue in this week’s episode of “This is Us.”

In the season premiere of the very popular NBC show, there was a reference to one of the most famous games in NFL history. In the plot, it’s revealed Jack and Rebecca had their first date on Dec. 31, 1972. There are many Pittsburgh connections among the cast and writers, so they made the connection to the Immaculate Reception game, which happened on the same day.





That’s a fun callback. Except there’s a small problem with it.

Pittsburgh couldn’t watch the Immaculate Reception on TV

Mike DeCourcy is a fantastic writer for the Sporting News, mostly on college basketball, and he’s a Pittsburgh guy. So he remembers that it wasn’t possible that anyone in Pittsburgh was watching Franco Harris make the Immaculate Reception against the Oakland Raiders on New Year’s Eve in 1972. The playoff game, amazingly, was blacked out.

Was disappointed at the major error in this week's "This Is Us." On day of The Immaculate Reception, the writers portrayed several Pittsburghers as saying, "Did you see that game? Crazy, right?" The problem? Pittsburghers did not see that game. NFL blackout. (Yes, still bitter). — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) September 28, 2018

Talk about a different era. This story isn’t to point out some inconsequential issue in “This Is Us” (and there were enough people at Three Rivers Stadium that day that did see the game, but whatever). It’s just an amazing reminder in the scope of today’s world, when we think about how important television broadcasts are to the popularity of the NFL, that NFL home games used to be blacked out.

Richard Nixon helped change blackout rules

The NFL changed its rules in 1973, to the more familiar rule that if teams sold out home games within a certain time frame, then it could be broadcast in the home market. Before then, home games weren’t televised within a 75-mile radius of the home team’s market, even if it was sold out. The legend goes that then-President Richard Nixon was a major factor in the change to the blackout rules because he was not happy locals couldn’t watch the Washington Redskins, whose 1972 team made Super Bowl VII (this Denver Post story about Nixon and the blackout rules is fascinating).

These days, you can get NFL football practically on demand. The NFL has put classic games on YouTube. If you don’t catch an out-of-market game when it happens on NFL Sunday Ticket, you can watch the full or condensed game on NFL Game Pass (of course, you can also see games on your phone if you wish on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, available on IOS and Android). It’s possible to watch every NFL single game, including preseason, on your television no matter where you live.

It’s not like 1972 was that long ago, though in many ways it was. A lot has changed. You’d have to try to miss a big game on TV in Pittsburgh these days.

