The US is frustrated with Netanyahu – but he’s been backed into a corner

If Benjamin Netanyahu fails to engage with the Americans on the future of Gaza, he will lose US support - POOL/via REUTERS

For more than a decade, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has sought to undermine Palestinian unity by playing its two most powerful bodies off against each other.

Rather than deal with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian National Authority, he sought to undermine him in the West Bank, while quietly enabling Hamas by allowing billions in Qatari cash and Iranian military know-how to flow into Gaza.

It was classic divide and rule, the idea being to avoid a long-term settlement with the Palestinians – something that would inevitably involve Israeli compromise.

To say this strategy has ended badly for Israeli and Palestinians alike hardly needs stating. But, for Mr Netanyahu, the real blowback is yet to come.

On Sunday, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, made a surprise stop to see Mr Abbas in the West Bank – quite a move for America’s top diplomat in the middle of a war. Moreover, the main topic of discussion does not seem to have been a ceasefire, temporary or otherwise, but a conversation about the future rule of the Gaza Strip. It’s something Mr Netanyahu and his nationalist-religious coalition has given no obvious thought to but which the US and much of the rest of the world is desperate to see resolved.

Antony Blinken meets with Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank - JONATHAN ERNST/AFP

Would the Palestinian Authority take on the administration of Gaza once the fighting had stopped, Mr Blinken wanted to know. It “should play a central role in what comes next in Gaza,” briefed a US official, but what was Mr Abbas’s view? With the right support from surrounding Arab states, would he and the Palestinian Authority be prepared to step up?

Yes, they would, came the reply. Subject to the very thing Mr Netanyahu has always tried to avoid – structured talks on a Palestinian state of which Gaza would be “an integral part”.

“We will fully assume our responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution that includes all of the [occupied] West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip,” Mr Abbas was quoted as telling Mr Blinken by the official Palestinian news agency.

It is quite a turn around for Mr Abbas, 87. After Hamas took control of the Gaza strip in 2007 it killed dozens associated with the Palestinian Authority on the West Bank as it sought to consolidate power. Meanwhile, at home, he has been powerless to prevent Jewish extremists’ constant, often violent, encroachment on Palestinian land.

Now, however, he may be back in the game and it is Mr Netanyahu who finds himself subject to the game of divide and rule. If he fails to engage with the Americans on the future of Gaza, he will lose US support and the support of the realists in his fragile coalition government. If he gives so much as a nanometer, the far-Right extremists he relies on will drop him or worse.

“Now it is Netanyahu who is caught between a rock and a hard place”, says Prof Manuel Trajtenberg, executive director of the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. “He would like to keep the coalition but it prevents him from making any move. That is why we have not heard from him on what happens to Gaza after the war.”

US frustrated with Israeli leadership

In recent days the US administration is reported to have become increasingly frustrated with the Israeli leadership. It is partly about the conduct of the war – they would like to see more infantry and fewer airstrikes – but also about its refusal to consider what comes next.

The leak of an Israeli intelligence document last week which ruminated on decanting Gazans en masse into Egypt did not go down well. Ditto heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu’s suggestion this weekend that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was an option, or finance minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call on Monday for the creation of “sterile” no-go areas for Palestinians on the West Bank.

“They’re watching a train wreck, and they can’t do anything about it, and the trains are speeding up,” a person familiar with the US administration’s thinking told the Washington Post. “The train wreck is in Gaza, but the explosion is in the region.”

Mr Blinken had to spend part of his diplomatic tour, which took in Jordan, Iraq and Turkey as well as the West Bank, putting out unnecessary fires.

The administration is opposed to the “forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring Egypt”, he told Abbas when he met with him in Ramallah on Sunday, reported the Jerusalem Post. They also spoke about the “need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible,” it added.

Prof Trajtenberg said the Americans would not be able to force the creation of an Israeli coalition that was more amenable to change but it could “greatly increase the chances of that happening”.

“They have real leverage, perhaps for the first time,” he said, and not just in terms of financial aid that runs at about $4 billion a year. “They are really playing a very significant part in the war. We rely on their systems, their munitions, the deterrence of their ships. They have a seat at the table.”

The question for Mr Netanyahu is how long will he have a seat for. And might Mr Abbas, 13 years his senior, outlast him.