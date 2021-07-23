U.S. fencer Alen Hadzic loses appeal to move into Olympic village after sexual misconduct accusations

A U.S. fencer currently under investigation for sexual misconduct has lost his appeal to move into the Olympic village hours before the Tokyo Games' opening ceremony, according to USA Today's Josh Peter.

Since landing in Tokyo, Alen Hadzic, Team USA's epee alternate, has been forced to stay at a hotel 30 minutes from the Olympic village as part of a "safety plan" imposed by USA Fencing ahead of the Games. The arbitrator reportedly upheld the restrictions on Hadzic, prohibiting from living with his teammates.

The arbitrator did rule that Hadzic could move to a hotel closer to the Olympic training center, however.

Hadzic was hit with the restrictions in response to three different woman telling U.S. Center for SafeSport he had committed sexual misconduct against them between 2013 and 2015. The allegations were filed after Hadzic qualified for the Olympic fencing team in May.

Hadzic claimed the allegations were "untruths" but SafeSport eventually hit him with a temporary suspension on June 2. An arbitrator lifted that suspension later in the month, clearing Hadzic's path to Tokyo, but USA Fencing then opted to confine him to his hotel room when not competing and training.

Hadzic's teammates reportedly supported suspension

At Hadzic's hearing, fellow fencer Katharine Holmes reportedly said she had collected electronic signatures from every team member in support of a document stating the 29-year-old should not be allowed to participate at the Olympics.

Hadzic's attorney reportedly disputed that claim, but did concede some women were against his participating.

From USA Today:

Palma disputed whether Holmes had the signatures, but he also said, “maybe one or two girls are just taking the side of, I don’t want to be around him, which sucks for Alen, because at the end of the day, when’s the next time he’s going to be able to partake in this kind of experience?

“Probably never again."

Story continues

Hadzic has similarly lamented his disappointing Olympic experience, saying the following to USA Today:

“I don’t have that experience that I earned," he said.

More from Yahoo Sports: