US FDA issues warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to three infant formula manufacturers following inspections at their facilities over the last few months.

The regulator issued these letters to ByHeart Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson Nutrition and Perrigo's Wisconsin unit.

At the time of each inspection, the FDA issued observations and oversaw each firm as they initiated recalls between December and March to remove products potentially contaminated with the bacteria cronobacter sakazakii, the agency said.

"The agency is not aware of any distributed product where contamination was confirmed and believes that the recalls were effective in removing the potentially contaminated batches of product from the market," the FDA said.

