This Is Us Fans Are Flipping Over Mandy Moore’s Breastfeeding Photo

Mandy Moore took to Instagram this week to share her thoughts on her breastfeeding journey with baby August, but what was seemingly a simple sweet caption alongside a touching black-and-white photo of the new family took a rather hilarious turn.

"Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing," Mandy wrote, noting the frustrations of clogged ducts, complicated feeding schedules, and pumping. "But nursing this baby boy for the past nearly six months has been a beautiful, messy, and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever."

In addition to the initial photo of her with Gus and husband Taylor Goldsmith, she also included a closeup portrait of herself nursing, and, for good measure, a photo of her breastfeeding her son in aged makeup while on the set of This Is Us. (Scroll through the photos in the Instagram post above to see it!)

Yep, she shared a photo of a mid-60s Rebecca nursing a baby, and made no mention of it - the perfect little surprise for fans of the hit series.

Her otherwise sentimental caption continued: "It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me - especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing - for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy."

Although most of her responses were heart emoji, a few famous friends couldn't get enough of her little slip.

"That third pic thooo!!!" Zachary Levi wrote, his comment gleaning nearly 2,000 likes.

"Rebecca breastfeeding threw me for a loop!" said another. "It's the young body and old face Rebecca for me!"

We like your style, Mandy. "Oh so rewarding" indeed!