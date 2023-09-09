US economy heading for another Great Depression, says Donald Trump

Mr Trump told supporters next year's election is a 'choice between a Biden economic bust or a Trump economic boom' - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump has claimed the US economy is heading for a “Great Depression” in line with the slump that followed the Wall Street crash.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South Dakota on Friday, his first since being indicted on election subversion charges in Georgia last month, Mr Trump criticised Joe Biden’s handling of the economy.

“The fact is, we’re probably heading into a Great Depression, something I’ve never said before publicly,” he said.

“I’m saying it in your state. I hate to say that this is the state I have to say it, but you know, I don’t believe I’ve ever said that before.

“It’s a hell of a statement to make and I hate to make it.”

Mr Trump has used previous campaign speeches to argue the US economy is heading for “more than a recession,” and drew parallels with the 1930s in an online post in March.

But despite persistent inflation, Federal Reserve officials are increasingly confident the US will avoid recession in 2023.

A Fed report published on Wednesday said the US economy grew modestly in July and August, while the latest data published by the Labor Department on Thursday showed applications for unemployment benefits are at their lowest level since February.

Banks and investors have warned the central bank against further interest rate rises to avoid a “hard landing,” where a period of economic growth is followed by a sharp downturn.

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem welcomed the former president to the stage in Rapid City - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“The choice in this election is between a Biden economic bust – and it’s going to happen and it’s going to be ugly – or a Trump economic boom,” Mr Trump said on Friday.

“We had it booming like never before. This was the most successful economy in world history. Crooked Joe cares only about enriching his own family. I care about enriching your family.”

The former president has previously distanced himself from Republican attacks on “woke ideology”, a major campaign strategy of his rival Ron DeSantis.

But during the South Dakota rally, Mr Trump adopted the same language, telling the crowd the US military had become “woke” and had been “perverted” by Mr Biden.

“Under Joe Biden, the Marxists, fascists and communists are not just tearing down statues. They’re tearing down our economy,” he said.

“They’re dismantling our borders, they’re destroying our laws. They’re looting our middle class, mutilating our children.

“[They are] desecrating our Constitution and perverting our military and the military is becoming woke,” he said. “We defeated ISIS, and now it’s becoming woke.”

Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump’s first in South Dakota since 2020, he received the endorsement of Kristi Noem, the state’s governor.

The former president also confirmed he would take part in a televised debate with the Democratic nominee next year, but defended his decision not to appear alongside Republican primary contenders last month.

He said he would not face “nasty questions” from Fox News, which he described as “somewhat of a hostile network”.

“What I do look forward to is debating the Democrat, whoever that may be,” he said.

‘A great badge of honour’

Last month, Trump allies told The Telegraph Mr Trump considers himself the undisputed “leader of the party” and would not debate other Republicans during the primary.

Mr Trump also repeated his claim that the four criminal indictments against him were politically motivated, telling the crowd they were “a campaign thing that they’re doing”.

“I consider it a great badge of honour, I do,” he said.

“I have been indicted for you. I’m not too thrilled about that. But that’s part of the job description, isn’t it?”

He described the case against him as “the most corrupt and blatant weaponisation of law enforcement our country has ever seen”.

“They’re doing it for a single reason: election interference,” he said. “Because with these indictments comes bad publicity. Now, my case is unusual, but maybe at some point that switches.”

He added that he could do the same to his opponents if he wins the presidency again next year.

“It’s a Democrat, charging his opponent. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” he said.

“That means that if I win, and somebody wants to run against me, I call my attorney general. I say: ‘Listen, indict him [for] income tax evasion. You’ll figure it out’.”