US economy 101: National debt vs. national deficit
Not sure about the difference between the national debt and deficit? We explain.
More than 80,000 people have signed a petition against Trump's changes, but Reuters reported some claims made about the renovations were false.
Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.
Donald Smith's coworkers told the FBI he bragged about entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office one day after the January 6 Capitol riot.
It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.
One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.
Obama birthday bash attendee declares it the 'party of all parties': 'Y'all never seen Obama like this'
Melissa DeRosa, a fixture next to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment. DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s most fierce defenders and strategists, said in a statement sent to multiple new organizations that serving the people of New York had been “the greatest honor of my life.” DeRosa’s departure comes as Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment.
The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.
More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.
Prosecutors say Barry Weisselberg, a Trump Organization employee, did the same thing that led to an indictment of his father, The Daily Beast reported.
On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.
One by one, Democrats and Republicans trekked to the Senate floor on Sunday touting a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal and argued that, after months of haggling, it was time for a final vote on the measure. A final vote that could have happened on Friday night could now linger into the early hours of Tuesday morning, forcing lawmakers to give up their second consecutive summer weekend to plod through the minutia of Senate rules. More than a dozen Republicans have joined Democrats to clear initial hurdles on the infrastructure bill, meaning the legislation will almost certainly pass despite Hagerty's protest.
Melissa DeRosa, the secretary and a top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigned less than a week after the release of a report detailing sexual harassment allegations against her boss.
Former President Barack Obama was seen dancing without a face covering at his weekend 60th birthday bash in his luxury home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Many leaders are deeply frustrated with the way politics has infected the campaign to inoculate enough Americans to wipe out COVID-19.
Air quality alerts from wildfire smoke issued in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, 4 Hawaiians arrested while protesting giant telescope found not guilty , and more
High-profile Trump backers in Congress who tried to block President Biden's election win have raked in cash this year. Many of their lesser-known rank-and-file colleagues have not.Why it matters: New campaign finance data underscore a disparity among election objectors. Some have used the infamy to catapult themselves into MAGA stardom. Those who haven't — including some facing competitive 2022 reelection fights — are stuck with all the baggage and little financial benefit.
More than 1,000 homes have been damaged and about 5,000 people evacuated as a result of flooding.
Stefanik wants Cuomo arrested but she defends Trump, target of many sexual misconduct claims and inciter of our first nonpeaceful transfer of power.
States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...