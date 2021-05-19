US cycling champion Gwen Inglis dies after being struck by car on training ride

Guardian sport
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

US national cycling champion Gwen Inglis was struck and killed by a car on Sunday while training near her Denver home, authorities said. She was 47.

Inglis, the reigning US road race champion in the 45-to-49 age group, was riding with her husband, Mike, around 10am on Sunday in the Denver suburb of Lakewood when a Nissan sedan driven by Ryan Scott Montoya, 29, drifted into the bike lane where she was riding.

Montoya remained at the scene and was facing possible charges of vehicular homicide, Lakewood police told local Fox affiliate KDVR-TV. Montoya told police he was not texting at the time of the accident, but admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana the night before, 9 News reported.

The Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado, part of USA Cycling, described Inglis as a “particularly special person” in a statement mourning her loss.

“Colorado cycling lost one of their best yesterday,” the statement read. “There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person. She was a multiple National and State Champion on the bike and very well known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike. Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone.”

Teammate Barry Lee told KDVR that Inglis’s personality stood out in the world of cycling.

“She was the most humble, gracious and sweetest soul and magical spirit in this elitist and ego dominated sport,” Lee said. “She represented the pure joy and love of the bike and the sport that I so dearly cherish and appreciate. She was the calm and gentle champion with the inner strength grace and beauty I so respected and was always inspired by.”

Recommended Stories

  • Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child, Buckingham Palace announces

    Queen’s 12th great-grandchild expected to arrive in autumn this year

  • Meghan Markle's first boyfriend says 'she could run for US president'

    Joshua Silverstein said a lot of young girls are now looking up to Meghan.

  • Beloved Lincoln Park PE teacher struck, killed while riding motorcycle

    Alan Nunez was a popular PE teacher at Lincoln Park High School. He was killed over the weekend, struck by a car while riding his motorcycle.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • This Major Costco Recall Was Just Extended, FDA Says

    Back in late April, Costco emailed customers about a recall involving black beans purchased between Feb. 19 and April 20, because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal. This means the cans could leak, bloat, or allow harmful bacteria, like Clostridium botulinum to grow. That recall was just updated to include even more cans that were distributed as far back as August 2020.According to the original recall announcement posted by the FDA and the email sent by Costco, only six lot numbers were involved. The beans recall now includes 16 lot numbers that were sent to retail stores like Costco in California, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho.Related: Costco Foods You Should Always Avoid, According to NutritionistsThe recall was initiated after customers complained about the failure of the seal, which was then corrected, Fairbault Foods, Inc. says. Costco then notified customers who purchased them. It's unclear if the chain has notified more members who may have the newly recalled cans in their kitchen.The three types of beans involved include:S&W Organic Black BeansO Organics Organic Black BeansO Organics Organic Chili BeansAll come in 15-ounce cans and have best-by dates ranging from July 19, 2022, to March 16, 2023. To see the full list of the lot codes, go to the FDA's website.Consuming the beans should they contain Clostridium botulinum can lead to a serious illness that develops anywhere from six hours to two weeks later."Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided," the recall notice says.Customers who have these cans from Costco and other retailers should not consume them and instead return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.This isn't the only news to come out about the warehouse chain recently. Here are some other things you need to know before shopping next:Some Costco Customers Are Angry About Its Lifted Mask RulesCostco Is Selling A New 5-Pack Of This Beloved Pasta5 Changes Costco Is Making Right NowAnd to get all the latest Costco news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy comes out against a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Democrats agreed to nearly all of the Republicans' demands about how the Jan. 6 commission would operate.

  • 'I'm scared': AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

    Louisiana state troopers were captured on body camera video stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase -- footage of the man’s last moments alive that The Associated Press obtained after authorities refused to release it for two years. At least six troopers were on the scene of the arrest but not all had their body cameras on.

  • Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Saugus

    A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Saugus.

  • Michelle Obama’s former Secret Service agent ‘could do nothing’ when racist slurs hurled at former first lady

    ‘Mrs Obama had to withstand certain kinds of disparagement that none of her predecessors ever faced,’ former agent writes

  • Here’s Your Chance To Own One Of The Most Desirable Ferraris Of All Time

    In 1962, Ferrari unveiled what has become regarded as one of the most beautiful Grand Touring cars of all time.

  • ‘I am seeking justice’: Tulsa massacre survivor, 107, testifies to US Congress

    Viola Fletcher is the oldest survivor of the racist attack on the city’s ‘Black Wall Street’ in 1921 that left up to 300 deadThe Ground Breaking review: indispensable history of the Tulsa Race Massacre Viola Fletcher testifies before the civil rights and civil liberties subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images For nearly a century she was denied a voice by a culture of silence. Finally, at the age of 107, Viola Fletcher got a national stage on Wednesday to bear witness to America’s deep history of racial violence. Fletcher is the oldest living survivor of a massacre that took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on 31 May and 1 June 1921 when a white mob attacked the city’s “Black Wall Street”, killing an estimated 300 African Americans while robbing and burning more than 1,200 businesses, homes and churches. For decades the atrocity was actively covered up and wished away. But Fletcher and her 100-year-old brother are seeking reparations and, ahead of the massacre’s centenary, appeared before a House of Representatives judiciary subcommittee considering legal remedies. Congressman Steve Cohen, chairman of the panel, acknowledged coronavirus restrictions and said: “Those in the room, I’d like to ask you to keep your face mask on at all times unless you’re speaking – or unless you’re over a hundred years old.” Fletcher, born before the first world war, said she was visiting Washington for the first time in her life. She had left home at 6am on Tuesday and got to her hotel after midnight. Wearing an aquamarine jacket, floral blouse, glasses and headphones, she read steadily from a prepared statement. “I am here seeking justice,” Fletcher said. “I am here asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921.” She recalled how the Greenwood neighbourhood of Tulsa had once been a thriving and affluent African American community where she could have lived her own American dream. But this bright future was suddenly taken away. “The night of the massacre, I was awakened by my family. My parents and five siblings were there. I was told we had to leave and that was it. “I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre every day.” The hearing was told that there has never been any direct compensation from the city or state for massacre survivors or their descendants, and that racial disparities, compounded by gentrification and urban planning, persist in Tulsa today – a microcosm of America. Hughes Van Ellis, left, a Tulsa Race Massacre survivor and second world war veteran, and his sister Viola Fletcher testify to Congress. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images Fletcher continued: “Our country may forget this history but I cannot. I will not and other survivors do not and our descendants do not. When my family was forced to leave Tulsa, I lost my chance of an education. I never finished school past the fourth grade. I have never made much money. “My country, state and city took a lot from me. Despite this, I spent time supporting the war effort in the shipyards of California. But most of my life, I was a domestic worker serving white families. I never made much money. To this day, I can barely afford my everyday needs.” She also accused local authorities of profiting from her story. “All the while the city of Tulsa has unjustly used the names and stories of victims like me to enrich itself and its white allies through the $30m raised by the Tulsa Centennial Commission while I continue to live in poverty.” Fletcher asked that the country acknowledge her experience and give the survivors a chance to seek justice. “I believe we must acknowledge America’s sins,” she said. “It is the least we can do.” When her testimony was finished, members of the committee rose to give her a standing ovation. Her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, a second world war veteran, testified next. He said: “You may have been taught that when something is stolen from you, you can go to the courts to be made whole. You can go to the courts to get justice. This wasn’t the case for us. The courts in Oklahoma wouldn’t hear us. The federal courts said we were too late. “We were made to feel that our struggles were unworthy of justice. That we were less valued than whites, that we weren’t fully American. We were shown that in the United States, not all men were equal under law. We were shown that when Black voices called out for justice, no one cared.” A third survivor, Lessie Evelyn Benningfield Randle, 106, also testified virtually. She said: “It means a lot to me to finally be able to look at you all in the eye and ask you to do the right thing. I have waited so long for justice.”

  • Coronavirus death risk triples for patients also battling another airway infection, study suggests

    The coronavirus is far from the only pathogen humans are exposed to.

  • HK suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan as tensions rise

    HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Hong Kong government's suspended on Tuesday operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign of escalating diplomatic tension between the global financial hub and the democratically ruled island that Beijing claims. Tension between Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government and Taiwan have risen since pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China responded by imposing a sweeping national security law in the city that prompted many activists to leave, some for Taiwan. A Hong Kong government representative did not provide an explanation for the decision to halt operations at the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office, adding only that the decision was not related to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Taiwan.

  • Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute to Randy Rhoads: ‘I Owe My Career to Him’

    The guitarist, who played on Osbourne's first two solo albums, will be recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year

  • Jimmy Kimmel Scorches Broadcast TV, Kris Jenner, Sagging Ratings in Disney Upfront Monologue

    Jimmy Kimmel once again roasted broadcast TV’s decline in his annual monologue as part of the Disney upfront presentation. “Somehow when everyone’s stuck in their houses with nothing to do but watch TV for the past 14 month and we still managed to lose ratings,” Kimmel joked. The ABC late-night host spread the love around […]

  • Some cicadas infected with psychedelic fungus that causes mating frenzy

    Massospora cicadina, laced with the same chemical as psychedelic mushrooms, infects a small number of cicadas A cicada in Arlington, Virginia. Besides making the bugs eat away their insides, the fungus also increases their sex drives. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock As billions of Brood X cicadas emerge from the dirt for the first time in 17 years, a fungus is making these bugs want to mate more than usual. The Massospora cicadina, laced with the same chemical as psychedelic mushrooms, infects a small number of the periodical cicadas and takes over their bodies. Besides making the bugs eat away their insides, the fungus also increases their sex drives. “The fungus lies dormant in the soil until the cicada comes up,” Matt Kasson, an associate professor of forest pathology and mycology at West Virginia University, said. “It recognizes a hormonal signal from the cicada itself.” The male Brood X cicadas usually attract a mate by singing loud songs, which is the buzzing sound usually heard in the spring. Meanwhile, the female cicadas flick their wings as a response to these songs. However, if the Massospora is ingested, the male cicada will both sing and flick his wings, pretending to be a female, making it easier to attract more partners and spread the fungus. Since the fungus causes castration in male cicadas and replaces their abdomen with fungal mass, there’s no successful mating. These periodical cicadas, unique to North America, are surfacing in 15 states. It takes the cicadas 13 or 17 years to complete their life cycle, which takes place mostly underground. Since 2004, nymphs have been growing underground and, now adults, the cicadas are emerging to reach the end of their life cycle usually spent mating and laying eggs. Within the next few weeks, the region is expected to home millions of cicadas above ground. Kasson said it was not uncommon for people to eat these cicadas for mind-altering experiences, since they contain amphetamines. Although it is expected for less than 5% of cicadas to be infected from the fungus, Kasson recommends avoiding the ingestion of cicadas. “There’s always a risk in eating cicadas pump-filled with amphetamines,” Kasson said. “That was just one of a thousand compounds we found in the cicadas, and we don’t know what those other compounds are capable of doing to humans.”

  • Best Bike Gear for Kids Who Ride

    All our favorite gear, accessories, and apparel for riding with your sidekick—or sending them out on their own adventures.

  • Senate Democrat proposes $52 billion for U.S. chips production, R&D

    U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation late Tuesday to approve $52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years. The emergency funding proposal will be included in a more than 1,400-page revised bill the Senate is taking up this week, as first reported by Reuters on Friday, to spend $120 billion on basic U.S. and advanced technology research to better compete with China. "American manufacturing has suffered rather dramatically from a chip shortage," Schumer said.

  • Ford launching electric F-150 truck in ‘huge’ shift for low-emission vehicles

    F-150 Lightning will be most powerful version of vehicle in lineup as Biden says ‘The future of the auto industry is electric’ Joe Biden tests the F-150 Lightning in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford’s F-Series has been the US’s bestselling vehicle since the 1970s. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Ford will launch the electric version of its bestselling F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday, a move that automotive experts called “huge” deal for the shift to low-emission vehicles. Joe Biden has pushed for the US to become the world leader in electric vehicles and has proposed spending $174bn of his $2.3tn jobs and infrastructure package to promote the transition from fossil fuels. Ford’s F-Series has been the US’s bestselling vehicle since the 1970s. Last year the company sold 787,422 of the vehicles, a disappointing slide amid the coronavirus pandemic from the 896,526 units it sold in 2019, but the number still made it easily the bestselling truck in the US. The latest version of the truck will be officially unveiled on Wednesday evening, timed for the California market, which is the largest electric vehicle market in the US. The new F-150 Lightning is seen as being so important to the electrification of the US car pool that the president visited Ford in Detroit this week to promote his plans to overhaul the nation’s infrastructure and promote electric vehicles. “The future of the auto industry is electric. There’s no turning back,” Biden said. “The question is whether we will lead or we will fall behind in the race to the future.” Biden later test-drove the F-150 Lightning, which will be the most powerful version of the vehicle in the current lineup with a travel range of at least 300 miles. “This sucker’s quick,” he said. “I think this is huge,” said Jennifer Weiss, senior policy associate for the climate and energy program at Duke University. “To launch a vehicle like this and a marketing campaign around it is going to be huge.” Electric cars currently make up a very small percentage of the vehicles on US roads. Plug-in electric cars accounted for just 2.3% of sales in the US in 2020; Norway led the world with electric vehicles, accounting for 74.8% of sales. But it is China that has Biden most worried. China is the world’s largest car market. Electric vehicles accounted for just 6.3% of sales last year but the size of its market makes it the largest in units sold. In 2019 Chinese consumers bought over 1.2m electric vehicles, more than three times the 328,000 electric vehicles sold in the US. The F-150 is just one of a series of high-profile electric vehicles in the pipeline including new vehicles from Tesla and an electric Hummer from General Motors. GM’s chief executive, Mary Barra, has pledged to offer an all-electric lineup of vehicles by 2035. But the US must tackle significant infrastructure issues if the F-150 and other electric vehicles are to become mainstream. While China has 800,000 public charging locations, the US has only 100,000. Meanwhile Republicans are pushing back against the size of Biden’s infrastructure plan.

  • McCarthy races to contain GOP defections on Jan. 6 commission

    It’s the most recent high-profile, Trump-related fissure to emerge among House Republicans.