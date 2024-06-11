US Cycling announces Olympic Mountain Bike team

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The start of the Olympic Games in Paris is less than 50 days and many sports are finalizing their teams.

Bentonville is the home of the U.S. Mountain Biking Team and on Tuesday, were able to announce the four cyclists who will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next month.

It’s the first time that the United States has been able to qualify the maximum number of athletes.

It’s a sense of expectation and a sense of competitiveness. So intense. You know, it’s that kind of tenacity that gets medals and that’s exactly what they’re made of, U.S. Cycling President and CEO Brendan Quick said.

Christopher Blevins, Riley Amos, Haley Batten and Savilla Blunk are the four Americans heading to Paris to represent Team USA.

“I look at mountain biking as being an American sport as well, and I am excited to watch these athletes take a big step forward in helping us get towards that level of dominance,” Quick said.

Quick says the foursome has the skill set to bring back the men’s first medal and the women’s first medal since the London Games in 2012.

“The sawtooth terrain in Paris is exactly like the sawtooth terrain that you have here that goes up, down, up, down, up, down, really quick, sharp climbs,” Quick said. “That’s that’s what the Olympics are going to be like.”

Since becoming the home of the US National Mountain Biking team in 2023, Bentonville has helped USA Cycling’s mission to grow grassroots cycling across the country and win Olympic medals and world championships.

“I’m really excited about what’s going to happen in Paris. Really, really excited to see what’s going to happen in L.A.,” Quick said. “A home games in 2028 is so meaningful and I just think we’re about to have a decade multi-decade long run for the United States, both on the men’s side of the women’s side of this, the dominant nation in global mountain bike racing.

The women will start their competition on July 28 and the men will begin competition on the July 29. Team USA in Bentonville will host watch parties there for fans to enjoy.

