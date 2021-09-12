USC's kicker gets ejected for targeting on the opening kickoff against Stanford

If you're going to get ejected, you might as well make it a quick day's work, right?

USC kicker Parker Lewis kicked off to start the Trojans' game against Stanford on Saturday night. He didn't play another play after that because he was ejected for targeting while making a tackle on that kickoff.

Yes, really. Lewis got tossed on the first play of the game. Take a look.

USC's kicker just got disqualified for targeting on the very first play of the game 😅 pic.twitter.com/VxxM1nCSbM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2021

Lewis' penalty shows that any player on the field can get a targeting penalty with the wrong type of hit. Keep your head up and your eyes on the target when you're tackling someone. It's safer for you and it keeps you away from any potential targeting penalties.

Lewis definitely lowered his head while making that hit. Had he looked up and wrapped up then he'd be around to kick the rest of the night.

Since he was ejected during the first half of the game he'll be eligible to kick in USC's next game. Players ejected for targeting in the first half of a game don't have their penalties carry over. If a player is tossed for targeting in the second half of a game he has to sit out the first half of the next game.