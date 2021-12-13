USC's Kedon Slovis, Texas A&M's Zach Calzada become latest QBs to hit transfer portal

Two more notable quarterbacks have hit the transfer market.

USC’s Kedon Slovis and Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada are the latest quarterbacks to pursue transfer opportunities as both players’ names officially appeared in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday morning.

Slovis started over the past three seasons at USC, including an excellent true freshman season in 2019. Slovis was pressed into action after JT Daniels (now at Georgia) injured his knee in Week 1. Slovis then became the starter and proceeded to throw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 71.9% of his passes.

Since then, Slovis was never quite able to reach that same level of play. Over the past two seasons (15 total games), Slovis combined for 4,074 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 65.9% of his throws.

Because of Slovis’ up-and-down play and dealt with injuries, freshman Jaxson Dart saw increased playing time as USC rounded out the 2021 season. With Lincoln Riley now in the fold as head coach of the Trojans, Slovis has decided to pursue other options. The Arizona native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis looks to throw a pass against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Calzada led A&M's upset over Alabama

Calzada, meanwhile, will have three seasons of eligibility after leaving Texas A&M. Calzada arrived at A&M in 2019 and played in three games as Kellen Mond’s backup, did not see the field in 2020 and then became the starter in 2021 after an injury to Haynes King.

Calzada struggled at times with accuracy, but engineered one of the performances of the season when the Aggies upset Alabama on Oct. 9. In that win, Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, Calzada threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 56.1% of his passes in 2021.

With Calzada moving on, A&M has just one scholarship quarterback at the moment: King. King had surgery on a fractured tibia back in September and it’s unclear if he will be available when the Aggies face Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31. If King is unavailable, walk-on Blake Bost is next in line on the depth chart.

For the 2022 season, King will presumably be healthy and ready to play. A&M is also set to sign four-star recruit Conner Weigman later this week. Weigman is rated as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022 by Rivals. He is rated No. 33 overall in the country for his class.

What other QBs have transferred?

The list of available quarterbacks is quickly growing.

Other notable quarterbacks exploring a transfer include Auburn’s Bo Nix, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, LSU’s Max Johnson, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr., Ohio State’s Jack Miller and Purdue’s Jack Plummer.

Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class, left Ohio State and committed to Texas over the weekend.