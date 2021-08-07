‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Teases Fans On Sixth Season’s First Episode Title
Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, wants to assure us that the show isn’t becoming “This Is Cuss.”
The showrunner of the drama caused a stir in social media by providing what many thought was a preview of the title of season six’s first episode for its final run.
More from Deadline
Phylicia Rashad Scores Third Consecutive Emmy Nom For 'This Is Us' In Wake Of Cosby Controversy
'MacGyver,' 'This Is Us,' 'Them,' & 'Black Lady Sketch Show' Creatives Spotlight Big Picture For Small Screen Representation - ATX
'This Is Us' Takes Ratings Win While 'NCIS' Dominates Viewership; Series Dip In Season Enders
One of the title words was a jumbled series of punctuation, commonly denoting swearing in literature and on the net.
Fogelman later said NBC has asked him if the marks were the episode’s title.
“Nope. I just didn’t want to spoil anything and I’m old and bad at internet. It’s the right amount of letters though,” he later said on Twitter, “so do your thing.”
Studio informed me that there's confusion and asked if I wanted to clarify that this is not the title of our first episode.
Nope. I just didn't want to spoil anything and I'm old and bad at internet.
It's the right amount of letters though, so do your thing. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/BKPgJ0rhOF
— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 7, 2021
Best of Deadline
Fox Fall Premiere Dates: 'Masked Singer', '9-1-1', Animation Domination, Three New Series & More
Broadway Returns: A Complete, Updated Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Transmissible Delta Variant Now 20% Of New Cases; Kids Most At Risk
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.