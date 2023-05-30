'For us, it's about continuing to go get better.' FSU football set to open summer workouts

Coach Mike Norvell says the sky is the limit for Florida State football.

The Seminoles, who start summer workouts this week, won their last six games in 2022 en route to their first 10-win season and top-10 ranking since 2016. They also won their first bowl game (35-32 over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It-Bowl) since 2017.

More than 30,000 fans filled Doak Campbell Stadium last April to watch FSU's Spring Showcase and measure the team's progress in the offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Many believe FSU has legitimate opportunities at its first ACC title and College Football Playoff bid since 2014.

“That (summer workouts) will jumpstart into getting back into the meeting room, making sure that we’re taking the things that we learned in the spring and being able to continue to advance from there and getting ready for fall camp,” Norvell, the Seminoles' coach, said in an interview with FSU play-by-play announcer Jeff Culhane.

“Just excited about having our team here together as we progress to what’s ahead for the season.”

More: In front of 'unbelievable' crowd, FSU softball sweeps Georgia to earn trip to WCWS

Advertisement

More: ACC changes revenue sharing structure, teams will earn more money for postseason success

More: A chip on his shoulder helped this Florida State freshman win the Morgan Hill Regional

FSU football coach Mike Norvell has plenty of reasons to fill good about 2023

There’s good reason − make that plenty of reasons − for Norvell’s optimism.

FSU returns its top passer (quarterback Travis Jordan), rusher (Trey Benson) and receiver (Johnny Wilson).

They also return defensive end Jared Verse, who was a potential first-round NFL Draft selection last April but elected to remain at FSU, a bevy of skill players and offensive lineman, herald transfers and freshmen.

Advertisement

Five Seminoles were selected to Athlon Sports’ 2023 Preseason All-America team, led by first-team selection Verse. The five selections were tied with Clemson for the most among ACC teams and also tied for No. 5 in the country.

“Coming off a 10-win season, a lot of excitement winning the last six games of the year, we’ve got a really good group coming back,” Norvell said.

“And for them, we’ve always had high expectations within this program, and that expectation is going to be our best, and I believe we’ll do that if we’ll continue to get better. The sky’s the limit to what we can accomplish, and you know, our players.

“It’s a daily choice. It’s a choice we have to make and what we’re willing to go do and what we’re willing to pour into what we’re capable of.”

Advertisement

In addition to proven returning players, Norvell is also counting on a strong recruiting class and another wave of talented transfers.

FSU’s incoming freshman class features safety Conrad Hussey, running back Samuel Singleton, defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. and receiver Destyn Hill, who originally signed with FSU in 2021.

Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman runs against Akron linebacker Jeslord Boateng (9) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

And former Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman has continued an impressive run of transfers to FSU.

Coleman, who committed to Norvell in mid-May and is expected to participate in summer workouts, led the Spartans in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and receiving touchdowns (7) last season.

Advertisement

“It (Coleman's skill set) is going to be a wonderful compliment to the playmakers that we already have here within this offense," Norvell said. "And I think he’s going to make a dynamic impact to what we’re trying to do and where we’re going here moving forward.”

FSU has added several notable transfers this year, including cornerback Fentrell Cypress (Virginia), tight end Jaheim Bell (South Carolina), offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (UTEP) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (Western Michigan).

Norvell is excited to see how hard is team is willing to work this summer as it eyes 2023.

“You saw the progression as we went through spring (practice) and the physical development,” Norvell said.

Advertisement

“Now, as you go into that next phase, it’s to continue to build on … all things now are the biggest, strongest, fastest we can be but also being in the best shape. The mental toughness is (also) a big component as we go through our summer training.

"For us, it's about continuing to go get better."

Florida State defensive tackle Robert Cooper (91) celebrates with fans after defeating LSU on a blocked extra point with no time remaining, in an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

How many football games will FSU win in 2023?

FSU’s season-opener against LSU in Orlando could be a defining game for the Seminoles.

They also travel to Clemson, Pitt and Florida, while their six-game home schedule is headlined by Miami.

Since Norvell's arrival in December 2019, he has been able to flip the roster and get players to embrace the changing culture.

Advertisement

According to Vegasinsiders.com, which recently released a collection projection of win totals, FSU is expected to post another 10-win season by at least one sports betting company.

Excitement continues to build in The Seminole Nation.

Fans have purchased more than 31,000 season tickets for 2023.

That includes renewals and more than 4,000 new season tickets. It also represents an increase of nearly 3,000 season tickets sold (28,750) last season.

FSU ranked 21st nationally in home attendance last season with an average of 67,254 fans per game. That was a impressive increase from the 58,679 average in 2021.

Advertisement

2023 FSU football schedule

Sept. 3: vs. LSU (Orlando)

Sept. 9: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 16: at Boston College

Sept. 23: at Clemson

Oct. 7: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 14: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 21: vs. Duke

Oct. 28: at Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 11: vs. Miami

Nov. 18: vs. North Alabama

Nov. 25: at Florida

FSU year-by-year season record the last 10 years

2022: 10-3 (Mike Norvell)

2021: 5-7 (Mike Norvell)

2020: 3-6 (Mike Norvell)

2019: 6-7 (Willie Taggart/Interim Odell Haggins)

2018: 5-7 (Willie Taggart)

2017: 7-6 (Jimbo Fisher/Interim Odell Haggins)

2016: 10-3 (Jimbo Fisher)

2015: 10-3 (Jimbo Fisher)

2014: 13-1 (Jimbo Fisher)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football continues preparations for season as summer workouts start