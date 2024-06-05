US Congressman Jim Banks wants answers from WNBA for Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin Clark

Indiana U.S. Representative Jim Banks is calling on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to take action to protect Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

In a June 4 letter to Engelbert, Banks referenced Clark's ability to increase viewership and attendance this season. The news of Banks' letter to Engelbert was first reported by Outkick.

"Unfortunately, since joining the WNBA, Clark's exceptionalism has been met with resentment and repeated attacks from fellow players," Banks wrote.

Tamika Catchings on Caitlin Clark: 'There is a lot of weight on her shoulders.'

Related: Fever finally gets chance to catch breath, time to 'figure it out' with rare break

Banks specifically mentioned the foul on Clark by the Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter, which was later upgraded to Flagrant 1. Carter shoulder-checked Clark as the Fever rookie was waiting for an inbound pass. Clark fell to the ground, and it was originally called an away-from-ball foul.

"During the Fever’s win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, Chennedy Carter went out of her way to knock Clark to the floor while neither player had the ball," said Banks, who is running against Democrat Valerie McCray to fill Mike Braun's U.S. Senate seat. "Further, the excessive attack was visibly cheered on and supported by Carter's teammate Angel Reese."

The congressman said Indiana is familiar with "tough" basketball, but described the move as a "cheap shot that could have resulted in an injury and should not be tolerated."

Banks was not pleased with the fact Carter or the Sky did not receive further punishment.

"Every data point shows, when Caitlin Clark plays, more people watch and what they are seeing right now is a league that refuses to hold hostile players accountable and enforce their own rules of sportsmanship," Banks said. "It is not only a disservice to Clark and the Indiana Fever, it's a disservice to the millions of young girls who are watching with dreams of playing in the WNBA one day."

Fever coach: Chennedy Carter flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark was 'non-basketball play.'

Indiana U.S. Rep Jim Banks requests answers from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

In the letter, Banks requested Engelbert respond to the following questions by June 14:

What steps is the WNBA taking to curb excessive physical targeting of specific players?

Will individual organizations be held responsible for allowing players with histories of violence to physically target their competitors?

Do you believe that WNBA players repeatedly diminishing the talents of their fellow players is beneficial to the leagues' overall success?

Do you believe that it is inspiring to young female athletes to see players like Indiana's Caitlin Clark physically targeted for her success?

Read Indiana U.S. Rep Jim Banks' letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: US Rep Jim Banks writes letter to WNBA about Caitlin Clark treatment