Aug. 9—Members of the community were present at Monday's school board meeting in Fergus Falls to demonstrate their desire to remain in control of masking decisions made on behalf of their children. This follows a call to action by community members on Facebook to reach out to school board members via email expressing this desire.

At the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Drake shared that at this time, the school is planning to begin the 2021-22 school year in person five days a week with masking strongly recommended, but not required. "That could change," explained Drake. "We are a full month away from the start of the school year so we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 numbers and where that's at and continue to rely on guidance from the CDC, Otter Tail County Public Health, and Minnesota Department of Health as we move closer to our reopening." Drake explained that their plan, which also encourages students ages 12 and up to get vaccinated against covid, is in accordance with CDC recommendations and falls in line with how other school districts in the area are planning to begin the school year at this time.

After the close of the meeting, Melody Cole opened the floor to comments from the community members present. Caleb Cooke, who is newer to the community, stated "I'm glad that we haven't endorsed a mask mandate for the school district." He continued to express that masking hasn't shown to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, students are the least likely to be affected, and masking presents an "undue burden on kids and is not good for their emotional development" as it dehumanizes people. Cooke encouraged the board to maintain their present stance on masking and not to be pressured by "authoritative peoples who feel they know best," stating that "it's up to us to take care of our kids and our community and not someone else."

