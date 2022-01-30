How the USMNT's first World Cup qualifying loss to Canada in decades unraveled in 10 seconds

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates his goal that put the U.S. in an early hole on Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team's first World Cup qualifying loss to Canada in 32 years was a product of 10 disastrous seconds.

It was 90 minutes and thousands of decisions and wonderfully complex, as every soccer game is. But it was decided by seven touches and a goal that yielded countless questions about how such a significant game unraveled so quickly.

And the answer, while nuanced, was also devastatingly simple.

It was, in a nutshell, a goalkeeper and the freezing cold.

And while it won't cost the Americans a spot at this year's World Cup — they remain in very good shape to qualify for Qatar 2022 — it made the path to qualification a bit more rocky.

Six minutes into Sunday's match between CONCACAF's top two teams, the U.S. set up for its second goal kick of the afternoon. It tried to do exactly what it had done on its first. It pulled its center backs back, and pushed its fullbacks wide, and waited to see how Canada would react.

When the Canadians positioned themselves to press, pushing strikers and midfielders up to pounce if the U.S. played short, goalkeeper Matt Turner assessed his options, and went long.

A few minutes later, Turner did the same thing. But this time, he didn't go nearly long enough.

Matt Turner's goal kick didn't even reach midfield.



About 15 yards short of Zardes.



He aimed for striker Gyasi Zardes. His goal kick reached neither Zardes nor midfield. An unchallenged Canadian defender easily won it, and one touch later, the hosts had a 2-v-2, strikers against American center backs, in the middle of the field. Why?

Because, by design, the U.S. wasn't in a defensive shape. It had the ball. It prepared to either possess, or take its chances with a 50-50 ball and numbers higher up the field. When it did the latter 70 seconds earlier, Turner's long ball led to a U.S. attack.

The problem was that this time, Turner didn't hit a 50-50 ball. He hit a 0-100 ball. Why?

Perhaps because he simply mishit it.

Or, perhaps, because the ball was frozen.

Turner wasn't the only player who failed to lift a long ball into 20-degree air in Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday. In the first five minutes alone, Canadian keeper Milan Borjan hit an even worse goal kick; and Christian Pulisic failed to beat the first man with a free kick aimed at Canada's box.

When temperatures get cold, soccer balls get rock hard, and become more difficult to control, to caress, to curl, to pump downfield. Wind might have been a factor as well.

Whatever the reason, Turner's clearance fell 15-20 yards short. At the moment Zardes realized he couldn't get to it, with the ball in flight, the U.S. was already exposed, unprepared for an unexpected defensive transition:

What happened next looked like weak defending. But it was all a function of the weak goal kick, which left U.S. midfielders and defenders scrambling. Seconds later, before they even had a moment to stop and think, the ball was in the back of their net. A comeback was required. It never came.

Instead, Canada iced the game in second-half stoppage time, and the U.S. fell 2-0 to the new kings of CONCACAF.