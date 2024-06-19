US-born Tonga kitefoiler chosen for Paris Olympics dies in diving accident at age 18

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — United States-born kitefoiler J.J. Rice, who was to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident. He was 18.

Rice’s father Darren Rice confirmed his son’s death Monday to the Matangi Tonga newspaper.

Jackson James Rice was set to become the first Caucasian to represent Tonga at an Olympic Games.

His death occurred Saturday at Faleloa, on the island of Ha’apai in the Tonga archipelago.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.