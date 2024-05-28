US-Bangladesh and England-Pakistan cricket matches washed out in blow to their T20 World Cup prep

Fans in the stands shelter from the rain under umbrellas ahead of the third IT20 match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Tuesday May 28, 2024. Bad weather forced the abandonment of the T20 match between England and Pakistan in Cardiff. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Bad weather forced the abandonments of the T20 matches between United States and Bangladesh outside Dallas and England vs. Pakistan in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday, denting the four teams' preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

The U.S-Bangladesh game was scheduled for Grand Prairie Stadium, one of the three World Cup host venues in America. It was canceled “due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area,” Bangladesh Cricket said.

Strong storms pummeled Texas, leaving more than 1 million businesses and homes without power.

In Wales, the third match of the warmup series between England and Pakistan was abandoned without any play possible because of rain.

The first match of the series was also wiped out by bad weather, before England won the second T20 by 23 runs in Edgbaston on Saturday. The fourth and final match of the series is at The Oval in London on Thursday.

The T20 World Cup begins on Saturday and is being staged in the United States and the Caribbean.

The U.S. plays Canada on the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium, where Bangladesh opens its campaign against Sri Lanka on June 7.

England’s first match is against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 and Pakistan playing for the first time on June 6 against the U.S.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket