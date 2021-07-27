Breaking News:

Biles out of team final; watch U.S. compete for gold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

USA's Carissa Moore rides dominant run to first-ever women's gold medal in Olympics surfing

Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Competing in choppy waters roiled by a looming tropical storm, American Carissa Moore rode a pair of big runs on Tuesday to the first-ever gold medal in women's Olympics surfing.

The Hawaiian defeated South African rival Bianca Buitendag 14.93-8.46 in the final round at Tsurigasaki beach, around 60 miles southeast of Tokyo. Buitendag claimed silver for advancing to the final.  

After emerging from two rounds of heats, each surfer defeated three others in a one-on-one bracket-style tournament to reach Tuesday's final, which was moved up a day because of Tropical Storm Nepartak. 

It was the eighth one-on-one matchup between the the two surfers. Buitendag started the day with a 5-3 edge in previous matchups. But Moore had the edge in high-stakes experience as a four-time WSL Women's World Tour champion.

ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Carissa Moore of Team United States celebrates after her win against Amuro Tsuzuki of Team Japan on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Carissa Moore added a gold medal to her four world championships on Tuesday. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

How they were scored

Competitors in the finals took the water at the same time and were given 35 minutes to post scores on as many waves as they could catch. Five judges awarded scores ranging from zero to 10. The highest and lowest scores were thrown out, and the remaining three scores were averaged. Each surfer's top two scores were combined for their final score in each round.

Moore took control of the final halfway through the heat with a strong run that earned a 7.33. The run bumped her combined score to 10.73, amping up the pressure on Buitendag, who had failed at that point to crack 1.0 in scoring column. 

Moore puts final away with second big run

With around 11 minutes remaining in the heat, Moore found another big run, posting a 7.60 for a combined score of 14.93 to put the match out of reach. Buitendag's scoring runs in the heat's final minutes weren't enough to close the gap.

Moore was paddling out to catch another wave seemingly unaware of the clock when it hit zero, signaling her victory. When the horn sounded, she put her head in her hands before catching her final wave of the day for another big run that served as a victory lap.

Japan's Tsuzuki Amuro beat American Caroline Marks, 6.80-4.26 earlier Tuesday in the bronze medal match, securing the first of two medals for the host country in surfing's Olympic debut.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Surfing - Men&#39;s Shortboard - Semifinal 2 - Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Ítalo Ferreira caught big air en route to Olympic gold. (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

Brazil's Ítalo Ferreira breaks board, wins gold anyway

In the men's final, Brazil's Ítalo Ferreira broke his board on his first ride when he landed violently in the whitewater after catching air. He liked his backup board just fine. Ferreira secured gold with a 15.14-6.60 win over Japan's Kanoa Igarashi, whose silver medal was the second of the day in surfing for the host country. 

Two of Ferreira's countrymen met him in the shallows after he secured victory and carried him onto the beach on their shoulders to celebrate the surfing milestone.

Australia's Owen Wright edged Brazil’s Gabriel Medina, 11.97-11.77 in the bronze medal match earlier Tuesday to secure the first medal ever awarded in Olympic surfing competition.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • 'Dance party:' American Carissa Moore wins gold medal in surfing's Olympic debut

    Carissa Moore, a four-time world champion who lives in Hawaii, beats Bianca Buitendag of South Africa in first-ever Olympic surfing competition.

  • American Carissa Moore wins first-ever women's Olympic gold in surfing

    Team USA's Carissa Moore won gold in the inaugural Olympic women's surfing final, at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.Of note: Brazil's Italo Ferreira won the gold medal in the first-ever men's Olympic surfing contest. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The surfing finals were brought forward a day due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nepartak, which caused some unpredictable surf.Moore, a four-time world champion surfer

  • Russia snaps U.S. streak on 100m men's backstroke

    A pair of Russians snapped a remarkable American gold medal streak.

  • Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing's Olympic debut

    After a series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut, two of the sport's most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals. Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions on Tuesday, more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program. The 28-year-old Moore, the darling child prodigy who could beat the boys and grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer, preserved after struggling in the early heats.

  • American Carissa Moore, New Olympic Gold Medalist, Leads A Golden Moment For Women's Surfing

    Despite rougher-than-expected seas off the Japanese coast for the Olympics surfing competition as tropical storm Nepartak heads toward land, American surfing phenom Carissa Moore owned the waves. Moore, the four-time world champion and top-ranked women’s surfer in the world, defeated Bianca Buitendag of South Africa in the finals of the women’s Olympic surfing competition at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, two hours east of Tokyo, on Tuesday to win the first-ever women’s Olympic surfing gold medal. With tropical storm Nepartak expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains that could impact an already unpredictable sport—waves have minds of their own— organizers decided to hold the final round on Tuesday before the storm hits the Japanese coast.

  • Welcome to the Hemingway look-alike contest

    Does this man look like Ernest Hemingway?63-year-old Zach Taylor won the 2021 ‘Hemingway Look-Alike Contest’The four-day competition took place at Sloppy Joe’s Bara watering hole frequented by the authorLocation: Key West, FloridaCourtesy: Florida Keys News Bureau (SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNER OF HEMINGWAY LOOK-ALIKE CONTEST ZACH TAYLOR SAYING:"Hemingway has been a fixture of ours since we started coming down to the contest. You know, everybody's read The Old Man and the Sea and things like that that he's wrote, but coming down here you start to see bits and pieces of a man you knew nothing about. And, you know, I think Papa would be proud of what's been accomplished in his name in a town he loves so well."More than 136 contestants entered the competitionseeking to look most like 'Papa,' a nickname for the Nobel Prize winnerCONTESTANT DAVID "BAT" MASTERSON OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA PLAYING HARMONICA ON STAGE AND SAYING: 'Papa is everywhere!'

  • GLIMPSES: At Olympic beaches, surf's definitely up

    On the beach about 60 miles east of Tokyo, Olympic surfers are enjoying waves created by an approaching typhoon that has disrupted some outdoor events — and made the proceedings feel even more dramatic, both in life and on camera. The storm is a major win for competitive surfing, given that Tsurigasaki Beach is not generally known for powerful waves, according to Olympic surfing forecaster Kurt Korte. Surfers again had powerful waves from the storm but were gifted Tuesday with rain that tamed the winds — as ideal a forecast as could be expected this time of year for this beach.

  • Olympics-Soccer-Misfiring U.S. held by Australia but reach knockouts

    The United States women's soccer team were less than convincing in their goalless draw with Australia on Tuesday but did enough to reach the Olympic tournament knockout stage behind Group G winners Sweden who stayed perfect by beating New Zealand 2-0. The U.S. side had responded to an opening round shock by the Swedes with a 6-1 thrashing of New Zealand but they struggled to unlock Australia's defence at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium and finished with four points from three matches. Australia can still qualify for the last-eight as one of the best third-placed teams in the competition but the Matildas will have to hope for favourable results in the other two groups.

  • Cameron Champ wins 3M Open for third PGA Tour title

    The win is the third of the 26-year-old Champ's career.

  • Lydia Jacoby stunned the Tokyo Olympics. Last year, she was planning to come as a fan

    Lydia Jacoby planned on being in Tokyo as a fan. Then COVID happened. Now she's a gold medalist.

  • This Bear Became an Unexpected Highlight at an Olympic Softball Game

    The creature was seen at a Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, about 150 miles north of the central Olympic sites in Tokyo.

  • Olympics-Surfing medals to be decided early, softball in focus as storm churns off Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo Olympic organisers on Monday moved the medal events in the surfing competition a day earlier than scheduled, marking the latest change to the programme caused by tropical storm Nepartak as it churned toward Japan's main island. The storm is expected to head over Japan's northeast coast on Tuesday and could dump heavy rain on the capital just days after the start of the Games. The medal heats for surfing, making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, were due to be held on Wednesday, but the strong swell provided by the Nepartak is expected to abate by then and impact the waves, prompting organisers to move them forward by a day.

  • Day 3 roundup: Ledecky's good loss, 13-year-old medalists, fans coming?

    Rounding up the big stories from the third day of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Anastasija Zolotic, 18, becomes first American woman to win gold taekwondo medal

    Anastasija Zolotic took down Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 to win the fourth gold medal of the games so far for Team USA.

  • Storm forces organisers to reschedule Olympic events

    Wind and rain sweeping Tokyo Bay delayed the start of the women's triathlon early in the morning, and the storm could threaten two medal games for softball later in the day, after organisers moved the surfing medal events a day earlier than scheduled to take advantage of the higher waves.Tokyo was forecast to receive up 31.5 mm (1.2 inches) of rain over 24 hours from tropical storm Nepartak, now forecast to make landfall in the north early Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It was headed toward Sendai, 370 km (230 miles) up the coast from Tokyo, according to the Tropical Storm Risk monitoring site.

  • Surf's Up: Favorites Lose as Pending Storm Stirs Waves

    As a brewing storm stirred up the waves Monday during day two of surfings historic Olympic debut, there was a collapse of the favorites with some of the sports biggest stars failing to make their mark.

  • The Olympics are like going back in time to the pandemic's past. At least I hope

    Departing a country that's opening back up for the Games, which are still under omnipresent protocols, is a privileged but also rather jarring experience.

  • Why Katie Ledecky, a fiercely competitive GOAT, was actually satisfied with her first Olympic loss

    The all-time great swimmer earned silver even with a fast time. Such is the sport.

  • Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

    Zhihui Hou took gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting at the Tokyo International Forum

  • Simone Biles out of Olympic gymnastics team competition in Tokyo

    USA Gymnastics described it as a "medical issue," and said she will be "assessed daily" ahead of further Olympic competition.