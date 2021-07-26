U.S. Army 1st Lt. Amber English sets Olympic record to win gold medal in skeet shooting

Amber English set an Olympic record while winning the gold in skeet shooting. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Amber English's Olympics debut was well worth the wait. English set an Olympic record en route to taking home a gold medal in skeet shooting for Team USA.

English shot a record 56 at the event to take down 2016 women's skeet gold medalist Diana Bacosi of Italy.

The medal was a long time in the making for English, who missed out on making the Olympics in both 2012 and 2016. English was an alternate in 2016, but did not compete during the Olympics.

English's win was tense. She won the gold over Bacosi by just one point. English missed just two of her last 30 targets to secure the victory.

Amber English is part of U.S. Army marksmanship unit

English is a 1st Lt. in the U.S. Army, and is attached to the marksmanship unit.

English is part of the Army's World Class Athlete Program, which allows "Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving their nation in the military," according to its website.

English is not the only member of the marksmanship unit to make the Olympicis in skeet shooting. Sgt. Phillip Jungman will represent Team USA in the men's portion of the event.

