U.S. anti-doping chief: Valieva saga is 'absolutely inexcusable’

BEIJING — U.S. anti-doping chief Travis Tygart said Friday that the testing delay that allowed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete at the Olympics was "absolutely inexcusable," and "a catastrophic failure of the system that is so egregious, it almost seems intentional."

"I'm not saying that it is [intentional], because I don't know that," Tygart clarified in a phone interview. "But it never should've happened."

The International Testing Agency confirmed Friday that Valieva, the 15-year-old skating sensation, had tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance. The sample had been collected on Dec. 25. The "adverse analytical finding," the ITA said, was reported on Feb. 8. The 45-day turnaround allowed Valieva to win gold in the team event on Feb. 7, before the controversy erupted and overtook the Beijing Games.

Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said this "never should've happened." He said that anti-doping authorities often "expedite" lab results ahead of major competitions to preempt this exact scenario, and said that trimetazidine, or TMZ, "is a relatively easy substance to detect."

Dick Pound, the World Anti-Doping Agency founder and longstanding International Olympic Committee member, confirmed that the drug, which has been banned since 2014, is "obviously easily identifiable."

"Your positive test would've stood out like a sore thumb," Pound said. "So why did they wait so long, knowing she had been named as part of the Russian team?"

In a late-Friday statement, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) blamed the delay on "another wave of COVID-19, an increase in illness among laboratory staff and quarantine rules," which it said affected the accredited Swedish lab where the test was processed.

Tygart, in a text message, said he didn't buy that excuse "for a second."

"Send it to another lab if that arose!" he said.

Pound said he expected the delay to be a subject of questioning at an emergency legal hearing slated to begin in a Beijing hotel conference room this weekend. Three judges from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear evidence and determine whether Valieva may compete in the Olympic women's singles competition, which begins Tuesday.