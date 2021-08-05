US to allow visitors from Hong Kong to stay for 18 months

An anti-government protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a march billed as a global &quot;emergency call&quot; for autonomy, in Hong Kong, China, on 2 November 2019
Hong Kong residents believe China is undermining its rights and freedoms

Thousands of Hong Kong residents are to be offered a temporary "safe haven" in the US, President Joe Biden says.

Mr Biden said that because Hong Kong's freedoms were being violated by China, the US would allow visitors to stay for a period of 18 months.

Thousands of Hong Kong residents already in the US may benefit.

The UK has offered people from Hong Kong a path towards permanent residency following last year's adoption of China's security law for the territory.

The law criminalises what are deemed to be acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion.

Mr Biden said there were "compelling foreign policy reasons" to allow Hong Kong visitors to stay.

He said China had been "undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press".

He pointed to the arrests of over 100 people, including activists and opposition politicians, under the new security regime.

However, Liu Pengyu, the spokesman for China's embassy in Washington, criticised the US government's actions, which he said "disregard and distort facts, and grossly interfere in China's internal affairs".

Samuel Chu of Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, which campaigned for the move, says the group estimates that it could affect some 100,000 people.

"It is a significant number because, I think, its a pretty good chance that a pretty large number of visitors would benefit from this," he told the BBC.

"Partly also because the situation in Hong Kong has been unfolding pretty publicly, and you've seen people travelling and leaving Hong Kong in droves, not just to the US but other countries."

The US government says some 155,000 visitors arrived from Hong Kong in 2019 and 23,000 came in 2020.

Those who have serious criminal convictions will reportedly not be eligible to stay.

The move is the latest action Mr Biden has taken to combat what he says is an erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.

In July, the US government warned firms over the risks of doing business in Hong Kong under the security law.

In January, the UK introduced a scheme allowing residents of the former British colony to come to the UK for up to five years and apply for permanent residency. It launched the visa after China imposed the security law.

The British government estimates 5.4 million Hong Kong residents are eligible for the scheme, and expects 300,000 people to take up the offer in the first five years.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed Mr Biden's announcement as a "big-hearted decision".

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa