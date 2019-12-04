That was us again! Lampard delighted to see Chelsea back on song in Villa win

A delighted Frank Lampard hailed his Chelsea players for returning to form following their miserable loss to West Ham with a vastly improved performance in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Goals from former Villa loanee Tammy Abraham and Mount proved enough to ensure Chelsea got back to winning ways after successive Premier League defeats, while the hosts should have won by a wider margin after creating a host of chances in the second half as Willian excelled.

Although Chelsea were unable to claim a third goal, their manager was buoyed by an encouraging display more in keeping with their general form this season, after they had struggled badly in Saturday's home defeat to West Ham.

Having seen his side strengthen their hold on fourth place, Lampard said: "I thought we were great. It was a really good performance.

"We played our game and I'm really, really pleased. That was us again. We had a blip against West Ham. We haven't had many of those this season. Even if we've lost, we've shown a lot in a lot of these games.

"The blip wasn't us at the weekend and today we were back. The disappointment of the day is we don't win by two or three clear goals, at least."

Mount, whose winning goal came courtesy of a delightful volley, agreed with the assessment of his boss.

Asked if Chelsea needed to deliver a response after their poor showing against West Ham, the England midfielder said: "It was something that we spoke about before the game.

"We knew that performance wasn’t good enough and we knew we needed to start winning more games at home and [producing] dominating performances.

"I thought we did that. We were aggressive, winning second balls and in the second half we really came alive and could have had more goals.

"I think all-round today it was much better. After the last performance at home, we knew we needed to up it and that's how it went."