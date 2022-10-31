It’s About Us: Addressing the Longhorns’ self-inflicted wounds

The Texas Longhorns sit at 5-3 with four games left to play this season. Losing their starting quarterback thwarted their upset attempt against Alabama. Playing bad football gave Texas its other two losses.

Self-inflicted wounds have been a regular talking point for Steve Sarkisian this season. While the team has dealt with adversity, they haven’t given themselves many breaks either.

Sarkisian and company have had an extra week to stew over a game they should have won. While coaching did see improvement in some areas against Oklahoma State, a few glaring issues came to light for the coaching staff.

Texas has all the ingredients to play for a Big 12 title game if it can get out of its own way. Let’s examine a few weaknesses they can work to fix over the next week.

Presnap penalties

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

These are penalties that shouldn’t happen moving forward. You can give young Texas players a pass for growing pains against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, but it’s time for the Longhorns to play good football on the road.

Poor situational awareness

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quinn Ewers could not get in a rhythm. Steve Sarkisian responded by continuing to throw the football. Oklahoma State got inside the ten-yard line. Pete Kwiatkowski responded by playing defense with six in the box. Winning with sound decision making can make all the difference in close games.

Know when to fold 'em

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

If all else fails, Steve Sarkisian and company should probably bet on Bijan Robinson. Quinn Ewers couldn’t seem to figure it out against Oklahoma State until late in the game. By that point, the receiver corps was exasperated and despondent from three quarters of inept football. If faced with the same situation, Texas may force the football to Bijan and let him make plays.

When Quinn doesn't have his fastball...

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas has to help out their starting quarterback. Receivers have to make plays and adjust to the football. Coaches have to call high percentage throws. The Longhorns have to figure out how to pick up their quarterback when he has an off day.

Story continues

Tackle, tackle, tackle

Osu Vs Texas Football

When they last took the field, Texas missed 21 tackles against Oklahoma State. The Longhorns don’t have to be perfect this week, and will likely miss a few against Deuce Vaughn. Even so, they’ll need to make the easier tackles to win this game. Pete Kwiatkowski can help by putting a seventh defender in the box in red zone defense.

Play with mental toughness

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas has made strides in resiliency since the beginning of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure. It’s easy to see how Bijan Robinson’s positive outlook could keep spirits high amidst adversity. They can lean on Robinson to secure a win against Kansas State. If the Longhorns can play with conviction this week, it could propel the team to a strong finish.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire