Uruguay vs Panama: Preview, predictions and team news

Uruguay, the Group C favorites, take on Panama at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, June 23, as both sides look to start their Copa America 2024 campaign with three points.

Panama secured their Copa America 2024 qualification with their strong performance in the CONCACAF Nations League, and their reward was getting sorted into a strong Group C, featuring Uruguay, the United States, and Bolivia. Los Canaleros will have to pull off some upsets to make it to the Knockout Stage, but standing in their way are Uruguay.

The two teams have only met a few times in history, but La Celeste came out on the winning side for every single one, outscoring Panama 10-1 across the three fixtures. Marcelo Bielsa's squad look primed to add another win to their resume this weekend.

Here's 90min's guide to Uruguay vs Panama at Copa America 2024.

What time does Uruguay vs Panama kick off?

Uruguay vs Panama H2H record (last three games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Uruguay vs Panama on TV and live stream

Uruguay team news

Uruguay are coming into Copa America 2024 with their best squad in recent memory. Fede Valverde just won the Champions League with Real Madrid, and Darwin Nunez is the fastest player in the tournament and a natural goalscorer. Add in the experience of Luis Suarez and Jose Gimenez and La Celeste have a well-rounded squad that are the tournament's dark horses.

Marcelo Bielsa's men have also has not conceded a goal in five of their last seven matches, and Sergio Rochet is responsible for four of those clean sheets.

Uruguay predicted lineup vs Panama

Uruguay predicted lineup vs Panama (4-3-3): Rochet; Nandez, Gimenez, R. Araujo, Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde, de la Cruz; Pellistri, Nunez, M. Araujo

Panama team news

Panama, along with Bolivia, are not expected to make it out of Group C. Thomas Christiansen's squad, though, has a recent history of performing well in tournaments. Panama came second in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and fourth in the CONCACAF Nations League just a few months ago.

Unfortunately, Los Canaleros will have to face CONMEBOL opponents this summer as well, including Uruguay, a team they have never beaten.

Panama predicted lineup vs Uruguay

Panama predicted lineup vs Uruguay (3-4-3): Mejia; I. Anderson, Cordoba, Miller; Murillo, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Davis; Barcenas, Diaz; Fajardo

Uruguay vs Panama score prediction

Panama should not give Uruguay many problems on Sunday night. La Celeste just defeated Mexico 4-0 without even their best starting XI taking the pitch, therefore it is hard to see them stumbling against the 43rd ranked team in the world.

Expect Uruguay's stout defense to keep another clean sheet against a Panama side that failed to score against Mexico, Jamaica, and Paraguay all within the last three months.