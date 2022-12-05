Breaking news:

Trea Turner lands with Phillies on 11-year, $300M deal

Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee

110
·1 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Four Uruguay players were charged with offensive behavior by FIFA on Monday for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup.

The Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination, FIFA said without giving details.

The Uruguay team thought it should been awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time of its 2-0 victory over Ghana on Friday. One more goal would have sent Uruguay to the round of 16 instead of South Korea.

FIFA said Edinson Cavani, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin and Fernando Muslera face disciplinary cases for ''offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play'' and misconduct.

Cavani, Godin and Muslera were each playing at their fourth World Cup and Gimenez was at this third.

They were among a group of players who confronted German referee Daniel Siebert after the final whistle at Al Janoub Stadium.

FIFA did not specify a timetable for its disciplinary committee to rule on the cases.

---

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries. Switzerland was captained by Granit Xhaka in Friday's match, and Xherdan Shaqiri scored the opening goal in a 3-2 win that eliminated Serbia.

  • World Cup 2022: Portugal coach 'really didn't like' Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off

    Videos captured Ronaldo reacting angrily to being substituted in the 65th minute of Portugal’s loss to South Korea.

  • A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

    Taking guns from abusers saves lives. Kameleon007 via Getty ImagesFor a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s

  • Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension at World Cup

    Kylian Mbappe is elevating his performance to a new dimension at the World Cup. As Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play what will likely be their final World Cup, the France and Paris Saint-Germain striker is erasing any questions over who might succeed them as the sport's new superstar. Mbappe delivered another stellar performance when he scored twice and set up another goal for defending champion France in a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar.

  • India is set to become the first country ever to receive $100 billion a year in remittances

    Indians form the world’s largest diaspora group at around 18 million. That has led to India receiving ever-increasing remittances over the years.

  • North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

    North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from...

  • Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

    According to a survey conducted by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, 70% of respondents want star forward Cristiano Ronaldo benched in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

  • Ukraine hails air defences after heavy Russian missile strikes

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia rained long-range missiles on Ukraine on Monday, killing two people, destroying homes in the southeast and causing power outages, but Kyiv said its air defences had limited the damage. Air raid sirens blared across the country and men, women and children huddled in the capital's cavernous metro system to take cover during the latest big wave of missile strikes since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

  • US secretly modified HIMARS for Ukraine to prevent Kyiv from shooting long-range missiles into Russia

    The Pentagon secretly modified advanced rocket systems it sent to Ukraine to make the weapons unable to fire into Russia and escalate the war. Since June, the U.S. has supplied Kyiv with 20 of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), but the weapons are uniquely modified so they can’t fire long-range missiles, The Wall Street Journal reported,…

  • England forward Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after armed intruders broke into his home

    Raheem Sterling scored a goal and picked up an assist during England's game against Iran.

  • This is what it's like to scalp World Cup tickets

    STORY: Luis Achtar is on the phone with a ticket scalper at the World Cup in Qatar. He's asking the person what he can do to show that he's good for the money.He is saying that he lives in California, and can show the scalper his ID or Facebook."If the ticket is not transferable, they can give you their account number and you log into their account and you use their ticket. That is another option.""Angela, she said she is from Brazil, and then she offers a ticket for $300, I don’t think, I think she is trying to scam me. She is asking me how many tickets do I want. I am going to tell her I want one ticket and that if she transfers the ticket to me I will pay her, otherwise I will not do it."Reuters has seen increasing numbers of ticketless fans like Achtar gathering outside World Cup stadiums to haggle with such scalpers -- sometimes in person, sometimes on social media sites and WhatsApp channels.Ticket scalping is nothing new. But here in Doha it carries a fine of up to ten times the face value of the tickets being sold illegally. And, the highest scalps that Reuters found actually matched that in price - ten times face value.FIFA has warned that it will cancel any tickets identified as being sold outside official platforms, although legitimate tickets are becoming increasingly scarce as the games get closer to the final.Qatar has dropped a prior requirement that visitors entering the country have match tickets, which has also raised demand.You can hear it from one of the hawkers yourself. He wanted to stay anonymous, only telling us he came to Doha from France for the sporting event."In fact, a black market is taking shape.""With this Argentina match, that can be bought between 62 euros and for up to 250 euros, was resold in the best case for 900 euros, and I resold for 700 euros. I take the matches that you can monetize the most. Such as the Argentina matches, matches with Cristiano Ronaldo, so Portugal, and the matches with Lionel Messi. And the Mexican matches, because the Mexicans are dedicated supporters so they are ready to pay high prices.""Actually, you need to do this in an intelligent way. You can’t just do it randomly. For instance, I don't know if you were able to see, it is not what I have done but most are coming with an Argentina jersey, they try to blend in with the crowd."Scalpers seem undeterred by CCTV cameras and police patrols. Back with Achtar, he just wants to watch some soccer... if he can get inside."The idea is to wait until the last minute to see if someone cannot sell their ticket and the we can get it cheap. Because right now they are asking for crazy numbers, 700, 800, 1000 - crazy numbers.And how much they pay for the ticket is ridiculous, they probably pay $150 or less."

  • Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Is Confident Covering Sabbath and AC/DC, But Not “Qualified” for RUSH

    Ulrich admitted that Neil Peart's drum parts are a bit out of his league. Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Is Confident Covering Sabbath and AC/DC, But Not “Qualified” for RUSH Jon Hadusek

  • Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan

    Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovi tied the FIFA World Cup record in penalty saves against Japan in the round of 16 on Monday.

  • Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) While one Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup, another was going home after a short - and tumultuous - stint in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16, while his lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances. Eigon Oliveira, who calls himself ''Ney's Lookalike,'' was busy during his time in Qatar, where he attracted a lot of attention making appearances impersonating the Neymar.

  • Neymar Doppelgänger Causes Havoc Around Qatar and Fools World Cup Security

    Eigon Oliveira, who calls himself "Ney's lookalike" managed to make itall the way to the fieldas some security guards apparently thought he actually was Neymar.

  • The Brutal Militia Trained to Kill for Iran’s Islamic Regime

    The IRGC's militia, the Basij, consists of millions of "ideologically brainwashed and easily mobilized" volunteers.

  • Floyd Mayweather says he’s trying to buy NBA team, has offered $2 billion

    'So the first offer, we offered them a little over $2 billion for majority ownership.'

  • 2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

    16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.

  • Heyward brothers share touching moment, touchdown to honor late father 'Ironhead' Heyward

    Pittsburgh's Heyward brothers honored their father before their game with Atlanta, then had a memorable day on the field, too.

  • World Cup 2022: Croatia GK Dominik Livakovic saves 3 penalty kicks in shootout win over Japan

    Croatia's last four World Cup knockout-round wins have come in either penalty kicks or extra time.