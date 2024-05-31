Uruguay great Cavani announces surprise retirement from national team

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani on the bench during the FIFA World Cup 2018 soccer quarter-final soccer match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani on 30 May announced his retirement from international football.Cavani's retirement came as a surprise as he had been selected by national coach Marcelo Bielsa for the Copa América in the United States in June. Christian Charisius/dpa

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani on Thursday announced his retirement from international football.

Cavani's retirement came as a surprise as he had been selected by national coach Marcelo Bielsa for the Copa América in the United States in June.

"I was and always will be blessed to have worn this jersey representing what I love most in this world, my country," the 37-year-old wrote on social media platform Instagram.

"I have decided to step aside, but I will forever continue following [the team] with my heart beating as it was when it was my turn to take to the pitch wearing this beautiful jersey," the message said.

"Edison Cavani has announced his retirement after 136 international appearances, four World Cup participations, a Copa América title and 58 goals," the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) said in a post on X. "Thank you for everything - you are a legend."

Cavani is currently playing his club football at Boca Juniors in Argentina, where he is having a good campaign, having scored 12 goals in 18 games.

The veteran striker has previously played for European top clubs, including Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.