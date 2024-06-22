Uruguay Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

If Uruguay find success at Copa America 2024, they could become the first team to ever win the tournament a record sixteen times.

Two years ago, Uruguay's national team reached a low point, exiting the 2022 World Cup in the Group Stage after only collecting four total points. Then, La Celeste hired Marcelo Bielsa in May 2023, and the side has flourished under his command; Uruguay has only lost two of their last 12 matches. If they carry their form into Copa America 2024 this summer, Bielsa's squad has a solid chance to make a deep run that could end with their first Copa America trophy since 2011.

Here's 90min's guide to Uruguay at Copa America 2024.

Uruguay at Copa America 2024 squad selection

Marcelo Bielsa's final squad for Copa America 2024 features very few surprises, and plenty of players from Europe's top five leagues.

Real Madrid's Fede Valverde will once again lead his country in the United States this summer, using his raw pace and playmaking ability to get Uruguay on the scoresheet. Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur and PSG's Manuel Ugarte are the other two big names joining him in the midfield.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will once again wear the No. 19 kit for his country, giving the iconic No. 9 back to Inter Miami's Luis Suarez, who is fully fit and ready to compete in what is likely his last ever Copa America tournament.

Despite recent knee problems in May, Barcelona's Ronald Araujo also made the squad and will start on Uruguay's backline at Copa America 2024.

Fixtures

Uruguay's first match of Copa America 2024 comes against Panama, a side they have never lost to in their history.

Next, La Celeste will battle against Bolivia, another team they should beat with relative ease. The two teams just played in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier match back in November 2023, and Uruguay won 3-0.

Uruguay's biggest match of the Group Stage is against the USA. The Stars and Stripes will have the crowd on their side, and if they manage to take three points from the match, the home side will likely win Group C. On the other hand, if Uruguay come away with the victory, then the group is theirs.

Uruguay's Copa America 2024 group stage fixtures

Uruguay's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Uruguay's potential knockout opponents

If Uruguay win Group C, then they will play the runners-up from Group D (likely either Colombia or Brazil). A second-place finish in the group will also see La Celeste advance to the quarter-finals, but they will have to play the winners of Group D (again, either Colombia or Brazil).

Barring a huge surge from Colombia, Brazil will likely win Group D, so Uruguay will want to win their own group to avoid Brazilian superstars, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, in the quarter-finals.

Key players to watch

Fede Valverde is always the player to watch for Uruguay. The future Real Madrid No. 8 is one of the best midfielders in the world, and he will need to live up to his much-earned reputation to help Uruguay survive their side of the bracket.

Both Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez need to deliver up top for La Celeste. The Liverpool striker already has 11 goals for his country, and Suarez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 68 goals. The two players offer their manager youth, experience, and an uncanny ability to find the back of the net.

Uruguay's backline also must keep up their recent form; La Celeste have kept clean sheets against Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, and Mexico in the last eight months, and Sebastian Caceres was featured in all but one at center-back.

With the talent on Uruguay's roster, Marcelo Bielsa's squad will undoubtedly reach the quarter-finals at minimum. Unfortunately for La Celeste, they are on the much more competitive side of the Copa America bracket, forcing them to play three of the tournament's top teams if they want to make it to the final.

After their disappointing 2022 World Cup performance, a semifinal appearance in the United States this summer would be a huge achievement for Uruguay. On paper, it is hard to imagine they could best Brazil or Argentina (who they would face only if they make the final), but Uruguay did defeat both sides in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at the end of 2023.

La Celeste should aim for a third place finish in the tournament, but they have what it takes to reach the final against (presumably) Argentina.