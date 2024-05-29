Urso, Militello’s family-like bond key to University of Tampa baseball’s success

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some things just go together. Like the University of Tampa baseball program and national championships, or head coach Joe Urso and associate head coach Sam Militello.

“They’ve got a very special bond,” said Tampa Spartans catch Santiago Garavito. “They’re like peanut butter and jelly, they just go together.”

Urso and Militello have been coaching together at the University of Tampa for more than two decades. While the duo has experienced an incredible amount of success, their relationship goes far beyond the baseball field.

“It’s personal,” said Urso. “It’s a family friendship that will last forever. From our wives to our kids, they all support us, and we just love going out there and competing together.”

“I don’t want to say it’s best friends or brothers because it’s more than that,” said Militello. “We spend so much time together. We can finish each other’s sentences. We know what the other is thinking. We know what the other is going to do so it’s a special relationship that we’ve built here.”

Urso and Militello’s relationship has helped build the Spartans in a national power. During their tenure, Tampa has won five national championships, 24 conference championships, and earlier this month, the duo celebrated their 1000th career win together.

“It means everything to me,” said Urso. We’re both alums, both played here together. 24 years together, I don’t know many coaching staff that can say they’ve had one pitching coach for that many years. We’ve done it together; it’s not a one man show.”

“We came in here at the exact same time from pro ball with the same mentality of developing players, developing young men,” said Militello. “We’ve been able to do that for 24 years, and the championships, and the wins. It just speaks volumes to the relationship we have and the relationship our players have with us as well.”

