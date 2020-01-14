Uros Plavsic ruled immediately eligible for Tennessee

Tennessee is getting some mid-season help.

Uros Plavsic, a 7-foot Arizona State transfer, has been ruled eligible by the NCAA following an appeal by Tennessee of a previous decision, the school announced Tuesday.

“We appreciate the committee’s work as this process ran its course,” Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement released by the school. “We’re thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome.

“This is the right decision.”

Plavsic came to the United State from Serbia, and he initially was recruited to Cleveland State by fellow Serbian Drazen Zlovaric, who later got hired at Arizona State and brought Plavsic to the Sun Devil Program. Plavsic redshirted last season, and then looked to transfer when Zlovaric was not retained on coach Bobby Hurley’s staff, per Rocky Top Insider.

Now, Plavsic will be able to compete and not lose a year of eligibility after already redshirting in Tempe. He was rated as a top-150 player in the 2018 recruiting class.

Coach Rick Barnes’ Vols are 10-5 overall and 2-1 in SEC play.