Uros Medic knows Ian Machado Garry won’t fight him but in his ‘humble opinion,’ would knock him out

LAS VEGAS – Uros Medic sees some winnable fights for himself in the UFC welterweight rankings.

After scoring a first-round knockout of veteran Tim Means on the main card of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 at the UFC Apex, Medic (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) has now won two of three fights since moving up to the welterweight division from lightweight.

Medic is wise enough to realize he’s unlikely to land a fight against a ranked name next, but when he looks at the current top 15, he sees a number of favorable matchups – especially with undefeated Ian Machado Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC).

“I’ve seen a lot of guys that I don’t find them as a big threat, mainly Ian Garry,” Medic told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 55. “He’s a big name and he won’t fight me exactly yet. But I would look at some of his fights and think, ‘How is this guy ahead of me in the rankings.’ In my humble opinion I would knock him out.

“He’s an interesting personality online. I don’t know him personally. Maybe he’s not a bad guy. He’s definitely a target for bullying.”

If it’s not Garry or a similar ranked name, Medic, 31, will continue to push forward in his career and try to deliver performances that prove worthy of that opportunity.

He understands the 170-pound division is among the toughest in the UFC, but he’s ready to put his best foot forward and either thrive on fail, which was his mindset stepping into the octagon with a much more experienced foe in Means.

“I feel bad for the other guy a little bit,” Medic said. “But this is what we signed up for and this is part of the gig. We’ve all been on that side and we’ve all been on this side as well. We’ve all done the walk of shame and the walk of fame. So I’m happy that tonight is the walk of fame for me.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Maheshate---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Gabriel-Benitez---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 Benitz vs Maheshate ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Benitez v Maheshate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Gabriel Benitez of Mexico punches Maheshate of China in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Gabriel Benitez of Mexico punches Maheshate of China in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Benitez v Maheshate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Maheshate of China punches Gabriel Benitez of Mexico in…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Maheshate of China punches Gabriel Benitez of Mexico in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Hayisaer Maheshate def Gabriel Benitez via split decision UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Maheshate - ufc on espn 55 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Liang-Na---UFC-on-ESPN-55-weigh-in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ivana-Petrovic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Petrovic vs Na ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Petrovic v Na

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Liang Na of China kicks Ivana Petrovic of Germany…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Liang Na of China kicks Ivana Petrovic of Germany in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Petrovic v Na

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Ivana Petrovic of Germany punches Liang Na of China…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Ivana Petrovic of Germany punches Liang Na of China in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ivana Petrovic def. Na Liang via submission at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ivana Petrovic - ufc on espn 55 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Chris-Padilla---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

James-Llontop---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lliontop vs Padilla ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Llontop v Padilla

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) James Llontop of Peru punches Chris Padilla in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) James Llontop of Peru punches Chris Padilla in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Llontop v Padilla

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Chris Padilla punches James Llontop of Peru in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Chris Padilla punches James Llontop of Peru in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Chris Padilla - ufc on espn 55 post fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ketlen-Souza----ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Marnic-Mann---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mann vs Souza ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Mann v Souza

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Marnic Mann kicks Ketlen Souza of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Marnic Mann kicks Ketlen Souza of Brazil in a strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Mann v Souza

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Ketlen Souza of Brazil punches Marnic Mann in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Ketlen Souza of Brazil punches Marnic Mann in a strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ketlen Souza def. Maarnic Mann via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ketlen Souza - ufc on espn 55 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Caio-Machado---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don'Tale-Mayes---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Mayes vs Machado

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Mayes v Machado

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Caio Machado of Brazil punches Don'Tale Mayes in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Caio Machado of Brazil punches Don'Tale Mayes in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Mayes v Machado

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Don'Tale Mayes punches Caio Machado of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Don'Tale Mayes punches Caio Machado of Brazil in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don'Tale Mayes def. Caio Machado via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Don'Tale Mayes - UFC on ESPN 55 post-fight interview 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michal-Figlak---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Austen-Hubbard---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Hubbard vs Figlak ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Hubbard v Figlak

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Michal Figlak of Poland punches Austin Hubbard in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Michal Figlak of Poland punches Austin Hubbard in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Hubbard v Figlak

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Austin Hubbard punches Michal Figlak of Poland in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Austin Hubbard punches Michal Figlak of Poland in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Austin Hubbard def. Michal Figlak via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Austin-Hubbard---ufc-on-espn-55-post-fight-interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Victor-Henry---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Rani-Yahya---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Yahya vs Henry ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Yahya v Henry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Rani Yahya of Brazil punches Victor Henry in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Rani Yahya of Brazil punches Victor Henry in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Yahya v Henry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Victor Henry punches Rani Yahya of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Victor Henry punches Rani Yahya of Brazil in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Uros-Medic---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tim-Means----ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Means vs Medic ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Means vs Medic

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Means v Medic

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Tim Means punches Uros Medic of Serbia in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Tim Means punches Uros Medic of Serbia in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Means v Medic

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Uros Medic of Serbia battles Tim Means in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Uros Medic of Serbia battles Tim Means in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Uros Medic def. Tim Means via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Uros-Medic---ufc-on-espn-55-post-fight-interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

David-Onama---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jonathan-Pearce---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Pearce vs Onama ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Pearce vs Onama

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Pearce v Onama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Jonathan Pearce punches David Onama of Uganda in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Jonathan Pearce punches David Onama of Uganda in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Pearce v Onama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) David Onama of Uganda punches Jonathan Pearce in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) David Onama of Uganda punches Jonathan Pearce in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

David Onama def. Jonathan Pearce via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

David Onama - ufc on espn 55 post-fight interview 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jhonata-Diniz---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Austen-Lane---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Lane vs Diniz ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Lane vs Diniz

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Lane v Diniz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Austen Lane punches Jhonata Diniz of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Austen Lane punches Jhonata Diniz of Brazil in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Lane v Diniz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Jhonata Diniz of Brazil punches Austen Lane in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Jhonata Diniz of Brazil punches Austen Lane in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jhonata Diniz - ufc on espn 55 post fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Karine-Silva---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ariane-da-Silva---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 da Silvs vs Silva ufc on espn 55 faceoff

da Silvs vs Silva

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Da Silva v Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Karine Silva of Braz ilpunches Ariane da Silva of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Karine Silva of Braz ilpunches Ariane da Silva of Brazil in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Da Silva v Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Ariane da Silva of Brazil punches Karine Silva of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Ariane da Silva of Brazil punches Karine Silva of Brazil in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Karine Silva def. Ariane da Silva via decision at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Karine Silva - ufc on espn 55 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bogdan-Guskov---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Ryan-Spann---ufc-on-espn-55-weigh-in-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Spann vs Guskov

Spann vs Guskov

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Spann v Guskov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Ryan Spann punches Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Ryan Spann punches Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Spann v Guskov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan punches Ryan Spann in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan punches Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Bogdan Guskov - ufc on espn 55 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Matheus Nicolau - ufc on espn 55 weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Alex Perez- ufc on espn 55 weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC on ESPN 55 - Nicolau vs Perez ufc on espn 55 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau v Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Alex Perez punches Matheus Nicolau of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (R-L) Alex Perez punches Matheus Nicolau of Brazil in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau v Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Matheus Nicolau of Brazil punches Alex Perez in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Matheus Nicolau of Brazil punches Alex Perez in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout at UFC on ESPN 55 scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Alex Perez - ufc on espn 55 post-fight interview 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie