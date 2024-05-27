Urijah Faber wins via submission in first competitive match since December of 2022

VISALIA, Calif. (KTXL) – They say age is just a number. Urijah Faber turned 45 years old a couple of weeks ago, and he had not had a competitive match since December of 2022.

But on Saturday night in Visalia (about 45 minutes south of Fresno), the UFC Hall of Famer from Sacramento strangled a fourth-degree black belt, Jeff Glover, to win via submission as the headliner of A1 Combat 21.

“I walked in there, it felt like I never left. Gave myself a birthday celebration and had a great time,” said Faber. “”For me, all my experience as a mixed martial artist, as a world champion, as a top contender, Hall of Famer with the UFC, has been about a lifestyle that surrounds training hard. And when I train hard, it’s not just in a season, it’s all the time. Even now, four days a week, my favorite way to work out is jiu-jitsu. And so all the experience is key.”

The match between Faber and Glover was scheduled for ten minutes; it lasted about seven-and-a-half minutes.

“I love being the guy that brings the A1 combat jiu-jitsu to California,” said Faber. “‘The California Kid’ representing, and hope to do a whole lot more.”

