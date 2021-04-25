Uriah Hall doesn’t feel like he won after Chris Weidman’s broken leg at UFC 261

MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
Uriah Hall UFC 261 post fight
Uriah Hall UFC 261 post fight

Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won.

The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony.

The fight was over. Hall had won.

It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner.

Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury.

Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Chris Weidman ‘can’t believe what happened’ at UFC 261, vows to recover from leg break

    In a video statement from his hospital bed, Chris Weidman said he's "hopeful" as he begins a long road to recovery.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC 261: Jorge Masvidal’s future, Chris Weidman’s leg break, more

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 261, which took place Saturday in Jacksonville.

  • Chris Weidman: ‘Anyone saying I celebrated when Anderson Silva’s leg snapped is entirely wrong’

    Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.

  • Mixed Martial Arts: Weidman may be sidelined for a year after leg break

    Former champion Weidman's right leg snapped following the first kick of the fight to Hall's leg in the opening seconds and the 36-year-old was carried out of the arena on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital in Jacksonville. Weidman said he had broken both the tibia and fibula of his leg. "It's pretty brutal, but I'm going to get through this," Weidman said in a video posted on Instagram.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dana White queues up Colby Covington rematch for Kamaru Usman’s next fight

    A time table hasn't been set, but go ahead and start planning on plenty of drama for Kamaru Usman's next title fight.

  • UFC 261 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

    See how the UFC 261 winners and losers reacted on social media outlets such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

  • UFC 261 highlights & recap: Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

    Watch the UFC 261 highlights and recap from the strawweight championship co-main event between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Rose Namajunas from Saturday's event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > UFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

  • Colby Covington: No excuse for Kamaru Usman rematch to be delayed

    "'It’s not like Marty took any damage in the fight," and Colby Covington expects to run it back no later than August.

