URI tops West Virginia 83-70 in Hall of Fame Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) -- Jeff Dowtin and Fatts Russell each scored 18 points and Rhode Island pulled away from West Virginia in the second half Sunday to beat the Mountaineers 83-70 in the Hall of Fame Showcase.

Cyril Langevine added 15 points, and Christion Thompson had 12 points for the Rams (5-3) in a foul-filled game at the Mohegan Sun arena.

Wesley Harris scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-4), who have lost two of their last three.

The Rams, who led for more than 33 minutes, outscored West Virginia 20-8 over the final 7 1/2 minutes to secure the win.

The teams combined for 56 fouls, 28 apiece. West Virginia had four players with at least two fouls by halftime, Rhode Island had five.

Rhode Island led 45-43 at the break, but trailed 52-50 after a layup and free throw by Lamont West that capped a 7-0 West Virginia run.

But Rhode Island took control a few minutes later. A 3-pointer from Langevine gave Rhode Island a 69-62 lead and a layup by Tyrese Martin gave the Rams their first 10-point lead at 75-65.

West Virginia shot just 32 percent from the floor and made just eight of their 27 shots in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: This was the first time this season Rhode Island has put four players in double figures. The game was played at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut, which is just about 40 miles from the Rhode Island campus, giving it the feel of a Rams home game.

West Virginia: Junior forward Sagaba Konate missed the game with a right knee injury that has been bothering him since the preseason. Konate set the West Virginia school record for blocked shots a week ago with seven against Pittsburgh and has 191 in his career. Konate also missed the team's game against Rider game on Nov. 28 with the injury.

UP NEXT:

Rhode Island: The Rams make the trip back up Interstate 95 to host Bucknell next Saturday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are back home to host Jacksonville State next Saturday.