Urgent suggestion to MLB owners: Drop luxury tax penalties today

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred looks on before game two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals

There are mutterings, or whispers, or whatever you want to call what a reporter hears about things that haven’t yet happened, that Major League Baseball will drop the loss of draft picks from its non-starter of a luxury tax proposal.

“I believe those are in there to ultimately be negotiated out,” said one well-connected source on the MLB side.

That person was referring to the penalties that make the luxury tax, or competitive balance tax (CBT) an obstacle to the baseball season ever beginning.

Here’s a suggestion: How about the owners go ahead and do that today?

And while they’re at it, remove the unrealistic increases in financial penalties from their proposal, which are nearly as problematic for big spending teams like the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees as they are for the Players Association.

Hey, small-market owners: Compromise on this issue now.

To be clear, this is an unrealistic expectation. The sides are expecting to engage on the CBT near the end of negotiations -- though, according to sources, it has in fact been broached to some extent this week during the meetings in Jupiter, Fla.

But we’re probably guilty of an excess of hope to ask for movement before the Feb. 28 deadline for the season to begin on time, if not (eek) much later.

Neither side is yet budging from its position. The players are proposing $245 million as the first CBT threshold, while the owners are stuck at $214 million, with dramatically increased financial penalties and the loss of draft picks.

Under the expired CBA, teams that exceeded the luxury tax threshold for the first time paid a 20 percent tax on the first threshold, a 32 percent tax on the second threshold, and a 62.5 percent tax on the third threshold.

Second-time offenders paid 30, 42 and 75 percent, and third-time offenders paid 50, 62 and 95 percent. There was no loss of draft picks.

Under MLB’s current proposal, first time offenders would pay a 50 percent tax at the first threshold, 75 at the second, and 100 at the third.

Exceeding the second and third tier would result in the loss of second- and first-round draft picks, respectively. Teams would also lose high picks in the international draft that MLB wants to create.

MLB recently removed from its previous proposal the loss of a third-round pick for exceeding the first threshold, and removed incentives for dipping under the tax to reset penalties.

On other issues, like the minimum salary, the Players Association must agree to a compromise in the middle. Even the CBT threshold will require compromise from the players; sources predict the final number will land around $225-$230 million in the first year.

But on CBT penalties, it is the owners who need to concede. Otherwise, there will be no baseball.



The interpersonal and big-picture dynamics are factors. As one former player involved in labor observes, “Owners are trying to break [the union].”

A high-ranking source on the club side essentially agreed.

“There is some old-school, union-busting thought among some of the owners,” that person said.

That means the hard-liners on the MLB side are in no rush to compromise. Neither they nor the players want to make the first major move in the others’ direction on the luxury tax.

But they all must know the draft picks will have to come out of their final proposal [an MLB spokesperson recently noted, fairly, that the league has proposed the removal of draft pick compensation from free agency, a major giveback for which players have fought in the past].

As stated above, some will even privately admit that the concession is coming, and that owners will also compromise on financial penalties.

If some owners are still counting on players to cave after missing April paychecks, they will likely be unpleasantly surprised. In what has taken shape as a generational battle over this principle, the players are extremely unlikely to ever accept an agreement that includes these CBT rules.

The proposal, which would serve teams with less willingness to spend at the expense of players and big market owners, is “radical,” in the view of one labor source. Since we would all like to see baseball, how about the owners drop it today?

No?

Tomorrow then?

Please?