Urgent sale – Five players Barcelona should offload this summer

Just over ten days remain before the summer transfer window for La Liga officially opens but the excitement in Barcelona is quite curtailed.

Still unaware of the financial freedom they will enjoy this summer, the Blaugranas are left unclear as to which transfer targets are practically feasible.

What is clear at this point, however, is that the Catalans must make big sales next month to remain competitive in the transfer market. If they are to bring home Flick’s demands of a midfielder and a winger, departures are the need of the hour.

Here are five players who Barcelona must look to offload immediately if they are to replenish their finances for new signings.

Despite the hype at the time of his arrival, Torres has not lived up to the €55 million price tag Barcelona shelled out in 2022 and has struggled to find a starting place in the Catalan setup.

His mentality has never been in question, and while he has often stepped up and scored decisive goals for the team, his inconsistency and the availability of better options leaves him with little role to play.

Torres believes that Flick’s arrival will boost his presence at the club, but given the manager’s preference for wide and pacey wingers, Torres might not earn many favours from the German tactician.

Barcelona have offers from the table for the player including from Newcastle United. The player, however, demands the right valuation and a team that competes in Europe if he is to even consider a departure.

What’s next for Ferran Torres? (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Perhaps the easiest sale for Barcelona to pull off this summer will be that of Oriol Romeu. Signed last summer from Girona, the defensive midfielder struggled to fill the big boots of Sergio Busquets and it is clear that he has no place in the team.

Michel’s side are open to signing back the pivot, especially since they are preparing for a UCL season ahead. The question, however, is over the finances of the deal as Barcelona will want to milk out as much as possible from the 32-year-old’s departure.

Last season, Romeu made 28 appearances and 11 starts for the Blaugranas in La Liga but it was clear towards the second half of the season that he was out of his depth.

Less than 15 days remains before the Barcelona captain’s contract with Barcelona runs out and it is still unclear what the future holds for Sergi Roberto.

The Spanish midfielder will indeed leave as a free agent should the club opt against renewing his deal, and while he will technically not be ‘sold’, the space generated on the FFP front by his departure cannot be neglected.

Roberto has not been a regular starter in Catalonia for a long time now and primarily operates as a backup midfield or right-back option. His versatility is indeed useful, but not one that gives him a guaranteed place in the team.

With the team in a dying need for big sales, Roberto thus stands out as one of the best-placed options to bid adieu.

Apart from players who no longer have a big role in the team, the Blaugranas must part ways with a few stars who are regulars in the lineup. After all, it is only starting quality players who boast of significant market value and thus bring in revenue.

Will Kounde leave Barcelona this summer? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The centre-back department thus stands out as one with a gross excess of resources. After all, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi and Andreas Christensen all fight for just two places on the field.

All factors considered, Kounde could thus be the ideal pawn to sacrifice for the greater good.

For starters, Barcelona have sufficient backup in the department to fill the void left but his departure. Further, Joao Cancelo will return to right-back next season, taking away Kounde’s default place on the field in recent years.

At just 25 years of age, Barcelona will hope they can get a premium fee for the defender’s services.

Hansi Flick’s arrival necessitates the shift to a 4-2-3-1 setup, and if one position suffers from the aforementioned change, it is the central midfield.

With two wingers taking away places in the third line, the team will only have room for two defensive midfielders and one offensive midfielder. Pedri is the natural option to take the latter role while a new signing could combine forces with Andreas Christensen or Ilkay Gundogan as the pivot.

De Jong, while capable of playing as a deep-lying midfielder, has shown that it is not where he is best placed. The change in dynamic coupled with his immense market value make him a prime candidate to leave Catalonia this summer.

Clearly, the Dutchman is a victim of the team’s situation and not at the exit door owing to any deficiency in innate quality.