Is urgent reform of world's food system still a side dish at climate talks?

The indivisible link between climate and nutrition was a pivotal subject at Cop28 on Sunday as campaigners carried on their fight for food systems – responsible for a third of greenhouse gas emissions – to be included in the summit’s final and critical global stocktake on climate policy.

The UN released part one of a roadmap to wipe out hunger and malnutrition while staying within 1.5°C. The document, the first of its kind, recognises that reforming the world’s entire food system is imperative to limiting temperature rises.

“Malnutrition is the human face of climate change,” Lawrence Haddad, director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, told RFI at the Dubai summit – adding that healthy diets are also essentially low-emission diets.

Food systems are such a major driver of climate change, says the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, that failure to address the issue would be enough to jeopardise the 1.5°C target – even if fossils fuels were immediately phased out.

“Thirty percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come directly from food – and that’s everything from the way we produce food, transport food and consume food,” said Brent Loken, the World Wildlife Fund's global food lead scientist.

Diversifying that system is key – and it needs to happen fast.

“We’ve got 14,000 edible and nutritious plant species, yet 75 percent of the food that we eat comes from only 12 plant and five animal species,” Loken added.