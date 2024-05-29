Urgency defined this portal season

May 29—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood walked the back hallways of TD Garden the last week of March working the phone.

The men's college basketball transfer portal had already been open nine days by the time Illinois arrived in Boston for its Sweet 16 matchup with Iowa State.

Underwood had two choices. Ignore the portal while his team's season was still in the balance. Or split his energy prepping his team to face the Cyclones — and, ultimately, reigning national champs Connecticut — while trying to sort through options for the 2024-25 roster.

It wasn't really much of a choice.

The Illinois coach had a feeling how this year's transfer portal process would play out with a shorter window between it opening and closing, and urgency mattered.

He also knew how much talent he would have to replace off the 2023-24 roster, with, at minimum, Terrence Shannon Jr., Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon exhausting their eligibility, Marcus Domask likely doing the same despite angling for a sixth year and Coleman Hawkins intent to move on to a professional career.

So Underwood worked the phones, and a day after returning to Champaign following the Elite Eight loss to UConn, the portal process began in earnest for the Illini.

Dain Dainja announced his intent to transfer just after noon on April 1 — an hour after Illinois had landed a commitment from Mercer forward Jake Davis.

The additions came fairly quickly after that. Louisville guard Tre White committed to Illinois on April 9, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell did the same April 14 and Notre Dame forward Carey Booth made it three commitments in eight days with an April 16 decision.

Underwood went on to secure a commitment from Evansville forward Ben Humrichous to close out the final day of April before signing 21-year-old Croatian center Tomislav Ivisic on May 7 as part of the 2024 recruiting class and securing a commitment from Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis on Tuesday.

"It wasn't the process that was faster," said Underwood, who generally refers to portal recruitments as speed dating. "It was the timing of everything. They set the date May 1, and you had to be in the portal. There was an urgency to the players making their decisions and getting in and getting visits done.

"That all ran into also playing in the NCAA tournament and making a deep run and having to make those calls and do those things as you're still performing and playing games. That wasn't ideal, but it was quick. We had past relationships, and those things helped in this process, as well."

The transfer portal also worked in reverse for Illinois, with Dainja just the first to enter. The former Illinois big man was followed by Sencire Harris, Amani Hansberry, Luke Goode, Nico Moretti and Hawkins, who did so as a fallback should he withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft on Wednesday.

But Underwood was able to build back most of his 2024-25 roster in the month after the 2023-24 season ended. Illinois still has two open scholarships, but Underwood's intent was to fill just one more. That would seem to indicate Jakucionis' commitment is the last.

A much more palatable situation for the Illini coach than the alternative had he not made multiple moves in April.

"I wouldn't want to be in a situation where I've got a bunch of scholarships late this year," Underwood said. "There's just nobody to go get."

The changes in the portal this season spurred the early action. The window was shorter for players to enter. Then graduate transfers had to make their decision by May 1 instead of being allowed to transfer at any time.

"There's very few guys going to come out of the NBA deal and have that impact that we saw last year," Underwood said. "This thing has changed. You had to move earlier.

"The rules have changed and the timing has changed and the calendar has changed. This year is not like last year. Next year is not going to be like this year because the COVID year is done and everybody having 23- or 24-year-old guys, we're not going to have that. We're going to have 20 percent less people available in the portal as grad transfers."

So Illinois moved early this offseason to get its players out of the portal. The plan was clear. Positional size was a necessity. If it came with shooting, all the better.

"Our staff has done an incredible job in terms of, 'These are the guys that we want,'" Underwood said. "I don't know if that means we're going to win games or not, but at least we know what we're comfortable with, and we're able to go out and recruit those guys."