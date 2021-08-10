Urchins pressing reset despite previous success

Aug. 10—ELLISTOWN — Todd Lott made one thing abundantly clear in Monday's first preseason practice for the 2021 season:

"It's a clean slate."

Those are the words he echoed over and over to his veteran-laden East Union squad as they ended practice with some intense conditioning.

It's a mindset the second-year head coach wants to instill into his team after reaching the Class 2A North finals for their first time in the young program's history, ultimately falling to traditional power Calhoun City, 22-14.

"We haven't talked a whole lot about last year except about being a play short from being able to compete for a state championship. Other than that, we pretty much have put that to the side. This is this year. Our main concern is getting our team better for this year," said Lott.

Still, it's hard to not look back on last season's success, including a 10-2 record and an offense that averaged 38.3 points per game, and add in the fact just five seniors—albeit important ones — are gone.

Out the door is All-Area running back Colton Plunk, who rushed for 1,932 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior, but the team is returning is an entire offensive line along with maybe the unsung hero of the 2020 campaign: Hayden Roberts.

Roberts was named the Division 1-2A MVP last season after proving to be a valuable commodity no matter where he lined up on the field.

When he filled in for injured quarterback Rett Johnson for six games, he threw for 422 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. As a runner, Roberts piled another 176 yards and two scores on 31 carries. And at his natural position, wide receiver, he added another 168 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.

"He's definitely a special player. He's very unselfish, and whatever we need him to do, he jumps in there and gets it done," Lott said of the senior leader.

The good news for the Urchins is that Johnson is back healthy this season to take back control of the offense. He's joined by sophomore Hayden Frazier in the backfield, who rushed for 307 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman.

It'll be all hands on deck moving forward in preseason practices because Lott sure wasn't shy about getting his team ready to take the next step, starting the season with back-to-back heavyweight fights with New Albany on Aug. 27 and Heritage Academy on Sept. 3.

"We understand even though we have a lot returning, this is a whole new team. And everybody else is going to have a whole new team as well, so we are going to push them pretty hard," said Lott.

dillon.barnes@djournal.com